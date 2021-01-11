Culpeper community rallies for family that lost everything in house fire

The Culpeper community is coming together for a family who recently lost everything in a house fire in Reva.

Multiple fire and rescue companies responded around 9:20 p.m. on Jan. 6 to the fully involved house fire. The family escaped with their lives, but the home was destroyed.

The Culpeper Police Department quickly organized to donation drive for clothes, food and hygiene items and many donations were received in recent days, according to Capt. Tim Chilton. Most needed now are grocery, (Walmart and Target) and dining gift cards as well as financial support.

There is also a GoFundMe account atgofundme.com/f/father-and-son-lost-everything-in-house-fire for the family.

Gift cards can be left in the vestibule of the Culpeper Police Department at 740 Old Brandy Rd.

Assisting at the fire were Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Department, Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department, Reva Volunteer Fire & Rescue, Salem Volunteer Fire, Madison County Volunteer Fire, Rapidan Volunteer Fire, Sperryville Volunteer Fire and Culpeper County Emergency Services.