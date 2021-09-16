Culpeper congregation celebrates new meetinghouse

A congregation of about 150 souls has a new home all its own, says pastor Wilson Flores. He believes Iglesia Cristo Viene—Christ is Coming Church—is the first independent Latino church in Culpeper County to purchase its own building.
“We’ve been working for this since we started nine years ago,” Flores said in an interview this week. “Our official grand opening was delayed by COVID, but now we are finally celebrating.”
During two worship services—on Saturday, Sept. 18, at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 19, at 5 p.m.—church members will rejoice and thank God with music and scripture for their meetinghouse at 1200 Old Rixeyville Road in Culpeper County.
Dr. Sergio Navarrete, superintendent of the Southern Pacific District of the Assemblies of God—a Pentecostal denomination of the Protestant church—will attend the meetings in Culpeper this weekend and be a guest speaker.
“He supervises about 1,000 churches, part of the worldwide Assemblies of God mission,” Flores said. “We’re very honored to have him come.”
The Culpeper minister learned the building, a defunct Moose Lodge in bad repair, was up for sale in 2019. Flores had been trying to buy acreage on which he hoped to later build a church, but that sale fell through.
His real-estate agent asked if Flores knew anyone who might be interested in the lodge, which included an assembly hall and a commercial kitchen.
“This sounds like exactly the kind of building we are looking for!” the pastor said he told the agent. “It was in disrepair, needed a lot of work—but that is where my people come in.”
Over the next two years, many church members came to the building after working 12-hour shifts in Northern Virginia and dedicated their time to the renovations.
“You’ve maybe seen pictures of women in other countries working with their babies on their backs,” Flores said. “That’s what the women in my congregation were doing while they worked.”
Flores said he gives glory to God for opening the doors and paving the way for Iglesia Cristo Viene to have its own building.
“But after that, it was these people who made it happen, their unity and hard work and dedication,” he said.
Visitors can view the newly renovated chapel, community room, kitchen and restrooms during the grand opening this weekend.
His Village Baptist Church, led by the Rev. Erick Kalenga, shares use of the building, Flores said.
“He is a good friend,” he said of Kalenga. “We work well together.”
A 38-year-old native of Guatemala, Flores came to Virginia when he was 15. After starting work as a dishwasher at IHOP on the day he turned 16, he was promoted over the next 18 years by the company until he became a corporate kitchen manager, responsible for training employees in about 15 restaurants in Northern Virginia. Flores moved to Culpeper in 2007 to help open the chain’s restaurant in town.
At the same time, Flores was studying for the ministry—four years at Sinai Bible School and five years at Hosanna Theological University of Guatemala—and waiting for the call from God to serve.
In September 2012, nine years ago this weekend, that call came and Iglesia Cristo Viene was born, meeting first at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Culpeper, with Flores as pastor. They later met at Hazel River Church on Old Rixeyville Road, but their renovations allowed them to move into their new church and start using it earlier this year, while work continued.
“None of this could have been possible without my wife and family,” Flores said. “Their work and love and support are impossible to measure.”
Vilma and Wilson Flores, married 17 years, have four children in their household.
Driving from IHOP restaurant to restaurant, working 40 hours per week and his ministry—“70 hours plus the drive”—finally became too much. In 2016, Flores took the leap of faith to leave IHOP behind and lead his church full time.
The Iglesia Cristo Viene congregation of about 150 has an average age of roughly 30, Flores said.
“It’s a young congregation—we have many children, many young people,” he said. He estimates there are at least eight Latino congregations in Culpeper County, with many members from Guatemala.
Flores said COVID-19 has been hard on his congregation, sickening many members, including Flores and his entire family. In July 2020, they mourned the loss of Fernando Velasquez, a brother who served on the church’s building committee who was killed by the deadly virus.
Flores said he is telling people the safest way to fight the virus is to get vaccinated.
A woman on the building committee, Lilly Ribera, after suffering a COVID-19-induced heart attack, now lives with serious effects to her brain, and must rely on hospice care. Her last wish, Flores said, is to return to Honduras.
“We still have much work to do on our building to have it completely finished,” Flores said. “But we paused in our fundraising [for the building] and have been putting all our efforts to raising money for this sister to be able to return home.”
Because of Riberas’ health condition, she must be medically transported, at a cost of $30,000, the pastor said.
“We’re almost there,” Flores said. “We’ve been working to raise that amount and we are hoping she will get her trip by the end of the month.”
To learn more or contribute contact Flores at 540/522-2227.
