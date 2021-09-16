Culpeper congregation celebrates new meetinghouse

The Iglesia Cristo Viene congregation of about 150 has an average age of roughly 30, Flores said.

“It’s a young congregation—we have many children, many young people,” he said. He estimates there are at least eight Latino congregations in Culpeper County, with many members from Guatemala.

Flores said COVID-19 has been hard on his congregation, sickening many members, including Flores and his entire family. In July 2020, they mourned the loss of Fernando Velasquez, a brother who served on the church’s building committee who was killed by the deadly virus.

Flores said he is telling people the safest way to fight the virus is to get vaccinated.

A woman on the building committee, Lilly Ribera, after suffering a COVID-19-induced heart attack, now lives with serious effects to her brain, and must rely on hospice care. Her last wish, Flores said, is to return to Honduras.

“We still have much work to do on our building to have it completely finished,” Flores said. “But we paused in our fundraising [for the building] and have been putting all our efforts to raising money for this sister to be able to return home.”

Because of Riberas’ health condition, she must be medically transported, at a cost of $30,000, the pastor said.