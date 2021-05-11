Culpeper considers creating FEMA Community Emergency Response Team

Finally, he said, a prepared community is a strong community.

“Culpeper’s our home and we want to make it better for everyone, ourselves included,” Heelen said. “Thankfully, there are federal resources available to use and strong local leadership to work with us to accomplish that.”

Ooten said if established correctly, a FEMA CERT Team can provide additional resources to assist a community in an emergency.

“At this stage, we are simply discussing the potential for our department to start to develop and sponsor such a team here in Culpeper County,” Ooten said. “If we did establish a local team, any member of the community that might be interested in participating in the program could apply to become part of the team.”

There would be a vetting process and minimum training requirements for potential members, he added, of the proposal slated for more discussion later this summer.

At the height of COVID in New York City, CERT Teams there helped deliver food to disabled residents, tracked sanitation supplies at childcare centers and assisted at pop-up food distribution centers at housing a authority apartments, according to FEMA.

A CERT Team in Clay County, West Virginia, started by teenager Aide Taylor, coordinated and donated more than 1,000 face coverings and set up a hotline for seniors to call if they needed food or someone to check up on them, according to FEMA highlights.

