Culpeper considers creating FEMA Community Emergency Response Team

A FEMA Community Emergency Response Team is under consideration for Culpeper County.
The nationwide program educates volunteers about disaster preparedness and trains them in basic disaster response skills such as fire safety, light search & rescue, team organization and disaster medical operations, according to Bill Ooten, director of Culpeper County Emergency Services.
Completing the course prepares the public to safely assist family, friends, neighbors, co-workers and fellow students before professional first responders arrive.
Those on a CERT Team can also participate in organized community service activities that are not part of an emergency response such as distributing preparedness materials such as face masks or meals. Trained volunteers may also be called upon in actual emergency to assist professional responders with operational activities, according to FEMA.
Local attorney Patrick Heelen, founder of the Culpeper County 2A gun rights group, submitted a request to the county in April that his citizen group be sponsored as a FEMA Cert team.
Concurrently, potential development of the volunteer program has been on Ooten and his team’s radar for a few years.
In fact, local EMS staff was scheduled in 2020 to attend management training to launch the program, but classes were postponed due to the pandemic.
“One of our department’s deputy emergency management coordinators is currently waiting to take the required program director and ‘train the trainer’ course needed to begin the process,” Ooten said. “There are many steps that need to be completed before an official FEMA CERT team can be properly developed and implemented.”
The issue was referred for further consideration at the July meeting of the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors Public Safety Committee.
Heelen, in an email, envisioned the CERT team including members of Culpeper County 2A, as well as the public.
His group wanted to pursue creation of the program here, he added, because local officials “repeatedly stood in solidarity with us in defending our constitutionally guaranteed right to bear arms.” Heelen referred to resolutions passed by the board in 2019 and 2020 declaring the county a constitutional county in opposing gun control bills submitted by a Democratic-controlled General Assembly.
“We want to give back by actively serving the community,” Heelen said. “Think of it as a big heartfelt thank you for their courage in standing up against government overreach emanating from Richmond.”
Culpeper County 2A also believes being a good citizen requires service, he added.
“Bettering our local community is the right thing to do, the patriotic thing to do,” Heelen said.
Finally, he said, a prepared community is a strong community.
“Culpeper’s our home and we want to make it better for everyone, ourselves included,” Heelen said. “Thankfully, there are federal resources available to use and strong local leadership to work with us to accomplish that.”
Ooten said if established correctly, a FEMA CERT Team can provide additional resources to assist a community in an emergency.
“At this stage, we are simply discussing the potential for our department to start to develop and sponsor such a team here in Culpeper County,” Ooten said. “If we did establish a local team, any member of the community that might be interested in participating in the program could apply to become part of the team.”
There would be a vetting process and minimum training requirements for potential members, he added, of the proposal slated for more discussion later this summer.
At the height of COVID in New York City, CERT Teams there helped deliver food to disabled residents, tracked sanitation supplies at childcare centers and assisted at pop-up food distribution centers at housing a authority apartments, according to FEMA.
A CERT Team in Clay County, West Virginia, started by teenager Aide Taylor, coordinated and donated more than 1,000 face coverings and set up a hotline for seniors to call if they needed food or someone to check up on them, according to FEMA highlights.
540/825-4315