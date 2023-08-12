The Culpeper Cosmetology Training Center continues to help people seeking a better life after almost 20 years in

operation.

Since its opening in 2004, it has become one of the more notable cosmetology schools in Northern Virginia, attracting students from around the region.

According to manager Sue Hanshon, the school cultivated their reputation from having good instructors and manageable class sizes, which allows teachers to give students individual attention.

“It’s been so much fun, it’s hard, it’s easy, it’s everything all wrapped up in one and we have so many success stories,” said Teri Dickerson, who has taught at the center for 15 years.

Hanshon said between tuition and salon services, the school pulls in about $60,000 to $70,000 a year, which offsets its operating costs. They have also been able to offer financial aid to prospective students. She estimates the school has had about 1,000 students since opening.

Culpeper Cosmetology Training Center is fully accredited by the National Accrediting Commission of Career Arts and Sciences and the State Council for Higher Education for Virginia.

“It’s a good career for young adults — the majority of our students are young mothers in their 20s — young people in their 20s and 30s who have left high school and are thinking what they’re going to do,” said Hanshon. “Some tried college and it wasn’t for them and found that this is what they want to do and they have a passion for it.”

Emma Roach left a career as a dental assistant to pursue a career as a hairstylist. The student said she has more passion for this work than with her previous career path because many of her family members are cosmetologists. Once she started classes, Roach said she learned the fundamentals and found herself excelling thanks to the hands-on experience.

“You really use the basic principles of how to do hair and they take the time to show you and make sure you understand how to do things before you do it.”

Another student, Jordan Wright, found that college wasn’t right for him and wanted to do something that would bring out his artistic side. He said he found cosmetology, particularly hair coloring, helped bring out that side he was looking to draw out.

“I’ve always loved beauty and selfcare because there was a point in my life where I lacked that ability,” said Wright. “So I just love helping other people to feel beautiful in their own ways.”

According to Hanshon, an entry level job in cosmetology pays about $35,000 a year. The center has helped place their students in salons in local areas and beyond. She also said some graduates have gone on to open their own businesses.

Some former students came back after graduation, including admissions instructor, Jessica Lillard. She said she was attracted to the school by the attention instructors gave her and it inspired her to return as an instructor herself.

“Watching all our students come in as this quiet little person to growing into this amazing hairstylist is rewarding to me and I enjoy that,” Lillard said.

The training school operates as an independent arm of Culpeper County’s Human Services. Hanshon said being part of that means, not only do they prepare students for a job, but for life as well, whether it is helping with understanding daycare programs or buying a car.

The salon also helps the local community by giving free haircuts to seniors, veterans and underprivileged children.

“I think it’s a very good way to give back to the community and get more involved and learn about people from here,” said student Rachel Shipe.

The Culpeper Cosmetology Training Center continues to move forward and has become a beacon of skills-based job training centers that have been emerging in Culpeper and the surrounding communities in the last few years, an aspect Hanshon said she is proud of.

The Culpeper Cosmetology Training Center is located at 311 South East Street #120, in downtown Culpeper.