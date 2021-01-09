Culpeper council condemns violence at U.S. Capitol

In the wake of Wednesday’s violent riot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., the Culpeper Town Council on Saturday issued a statement condemning those actions.

The statement was signed by Mayor Michael T. Olinger, Vice Mayor William M. Yowell and council members Jamie Clancey, Frank Reaves, Pranas Rimeikis, Meaghan Taylor, Keith Price, Jon Russell and Keith Brown.

“On behalf of the Culpeper Town Council, we want to make clear that we do not condone the actions displayed at the Capitol earlier this week,” the elected officials said. “We do not condone those who participated in the violence that resulted in the death of a law enforcement officer and four others.

“We are fully aware of the impact of words chosen by those in leadership positions, as well as the impact of words that go unsaid,” the council stated. “Now is the time for Culpeper’s elected officials and community leaders to stand strong and show other communities what it looks like to work together in the face of adversity. To work towards re-building relationships, instill faith and trust that we, as elected officials, have the best interests of our citizens at heart, as you are the people for whom we were elected to represent and serve.