Culpeper council defers action on 310-home high-density rezoning on Laurel St.

Especially these days with extended family and friends living together to make ends meet, the houses will be occupied by more than just 200 children, Taylor said.

The Town of Culpeper Comprehensive Plan shows the parcel in question as mixed use/commercial. The proposal would provide residential use, but does not include commercial use.

However, staff wrote in its report that potential areas for commercial redevelopment would be better suited to frontage along the Orange Road corridor, just west of the subject property.

The Comprehensive Plan shows PUD allows for either residential high density at a maximum of 24 units per acre or residential medium density at a maximum of 12 units per acre. The Laurel Park application meets allowable density, according to town planning staff. The average density in Highpoint is about 4.2 units per acre.

Town Councilman Keith Price voiced his support for the project at last month’s meeting saying, “The housing market is red hot right now. People want to move out here.” He said Laurel Park developers “went far beyond what we see from other applicants.”