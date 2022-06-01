Culpeper council members pass on panhandling signs

A staff proposal to place signs in highway medians to deter panhandling activity received a definitive thumbs-down from Culpeper Town Council at a recent meeting.

Meanwhile, local homelessness remains visible as one season shifts to another and so do available services.

Town planning staff brought the panhandling sign idea to the Planning & Community Development Committee April 27 to address an increase in recent years of individuals occupying the medians of well-traveled roadways seeking financial assistance from motorists who may be stopped adjacent to the medians, according to a town report.

“It’s not safe,” for motorists or the people in the medians, Planning Director Andrew Hopewell told the committee.

To address the situation, some surrounding localities have been putting up signs to: 1) either notify panhandlers that it is unsafe for them to be there, or 2) advising motorists they should not encourage the unsafe practice by giving money or food in these locations, according to town staff.

Example signs attached to the meeting agenda stated: “WE CARE FOR YOU. FOR YOUR SAFETY PLEASE DO NOT STAND OR SIT IN THE MEDIAN. THOSE WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH FOOD AND SHELTER DIAL 211 FOR DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES.” Another option: “FOR THEIR SAFETY AND YOURS DON’T GIVE TO SOLICITORS. THOSE WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH FOOD AND SHELTER DIAL 211 FOR DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES.”

Staff estimated the cost at $1,000 for five signs to be installed at locations “where there is a need,” Hopewell told Town Council.

Targeted areas would have included the intersection of Montanus Drive and James Madison Highway and Col. Jameson Boulevard and North Main Street.

Councilwoman Jamie Clancey asked if there had been any incidents or accidents related to panhandling along the highway corridors.

The sign proposal is not in direct response to any particular incident, Hopewell responded. It’s about motorists feeling unsafe with the presence of people in the medians who in some locations “can be quite aggressive,” the planning director said.

Clancey noted unless someone got hurt the town would be responding to a problem that hasn’t happened by approving the signs.

People who are panhandling are in survival mode, she said.

“Yes, you can call DSS but that doesn’t help with getting food on the table tonight,” said Clancey, a licensed clinical social worker and counselor.

She did not support putting up the signs because motorists feel uncomfortable with panhandling, saying it’s a symptom of deeper issues that can’t be helped with signs.

If Council really wants to make a change it should look at other actionable polices, Clancey said.

Councilwoman Meaghan Taylor agreed.

“I’m with Jamie,” she said.

For a lot less than $1,000, the town could purchase reflective vests for panhandlers, Taylor said, “If it was about safety.”

Councilman Travis Brown said, “We can’t stop them.” It’s not against the law to panhandle in highway medians.

The City of Charlottesville has the signs, Brown said, and people are still panhandling there. “I don’t see this as a resolution to the issue,” he said.

Town Manager Chris Hively said the town has had multiple requests for the new signs as a preventative measure.

“We’re starting to see these signs pop up in communities all around us,” he said.

Vice Mayor Billy Yowell commented, the signs are just not effective in this case.

Councilman Erick Kalenga, a local pastor, noted ongoing efforts with DSS and other action agencies to help local homeless. Some homeless people don’t want help, he added, “Some cases, nothing you can do.” In other cases, with the right approach, someone else might be receptive to help, Kalenga added.

The councilman said his young daughter loves to give $5 to the panhandlers while supporting a religious approach and outreach to address homelessness.

“Targeting them specifically is a big issue,” Kalenga said in opposing the signs. He supported giving the $1,000 to a supportive program instead.

Clancey mentioned the under-development affordable housing project of People, Inc. for 60 low-income apartments in the neighborhood next to Culpeper Head Start. That appropriately targets the issue of homelessness, she said.

Wrap-around homeless services are lacking at the moment in the area, Clancey said, but connections have been made. Several local nonprofits address homelessness and provide services and housing.

“Sometimes it works, sometimes not,” Clancey said, of many homeless people living through cycles of trauma and learned behaviors.

“It’s outside the realm of our responsibility,” she said.

As for panhandlers in the median, they have a right to be out there, Clancey said, and to make their own choices as long as they are not hurting themselves or anyone else.

Taylor summed it up.

“We’ll take a pass on it.”

Regarding the state of homelessness in Culpeper, it is visible daily on a small scale on main thoroughfares.

Over at Culpeper Housing & Shelter Services, they were housing 11 families or people in motel rooms as of May 17, down from a high of 75 rooms at the height of pandemic homelessness, according to Director Cheryl Carter. The agency is working to place the people, some with severe disabilities, in permanent supportive housing as pandemic-era funding for motel rooms ends.

Many local homeless people they previously helped went back to live with family or friends, some found housing and others moved out of the area, Carter said in a recent phone conversation.

Culpeper Housing remains in close collaboration with Community Services and DSS in helping local homeless, she said. If one good thing came out of the pandemic, Carter said, it would be the relationships formed among like-minded agencies working together.

Stopped at the end of March was the seasonal provision of a hot dinner for local homeless in motels provided through church volunteers working for the Culpeper Winter Heat Shelter.

The nightly meals, fixed in the kitchen at St. Luke Lutheran on North Main Street, are fixed November through March.

Manna Ministry at Culpeper Presbyterian on South Main Street serves packed lunches 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. curbside from the church annex next door year-round.

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church runs a food closet weekdays for the needy along Commerce Street, with referrals through DSS.

