Culpeper councilman resigns following sexually vulgar post about councilwoman

In matters of alleged ethics code violations, two-thirds of council, six members, can decide if an investigation is warranted. The mayor would then form an ad hoc ethics committee and nominate four council members to sit on it, per the code of ethics.

If a violation was found, Town Council could impose sanctions on members whose conduct did not comply with town ethical standards, such as a reprimand, formal censure or loss of seniority or committee assignment.

Clancey, in a phone call Wednesday, said she was highly disappointed in the comment.

“It crossed a line—I definitely feel like it’s creepy behavior,” she said. “It is textbook sexual harassment and I hope he is held accountable.”

In the corporate world, the comment would be grounds for firing, said Clancey, a licensed clinical social worker. She added that disagreement in government is part of the democratic process.

“Being able to effectively manage that and communicate appropriately is expected,” Clancey said.

She added it is none of Brown’s business what she wears and the post would “absolutely not” change that. Clancey, who has worked with survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence, said there is a bigger issue at hand.