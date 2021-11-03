Culpeper councilman Rimeikis defeated; two newcomers win seats

One incumbent lost his seat on the Culpeper Town Council during Tuesday’s general election, while another will be returning for at least four more years.
Longtime councilman Vice Mayor Billy Yowell, a retired business owner and town native who’s served on the council for 30 years, finished with 2,155 votes, second-most of the 10 candidates running for four open seats.
Pranas Rimeikis, a former Culpeper mayor who was seeking his fifth term on the Town Council, wasn’t so lucky. He finished with 1,631 votes—just 77 behind newcomer Travis Brown for the fourth and final seat.
The biggest story of the night may have been that of Janie Schmidt. A 25-year Culpeper resident and the only woman in the race, she led all vote-getters with 2,163 ballots, just eight more than the veteran Yowell.
Coming in behind Schmidt and Yowell was Joe Short, a 17-year resident of Culpeper who ran on a platform based on clean drinking water and lower tax rates for business owners. He finished with 1,899 votes.
“I’m honored and humbled to reach this point,” Short said during a GOP election party Tuesday night at The Culpeper Center downtown. “I really enjoyed getting out and meeting people, engaging with them and listening to what they had to say. I think my values and ethics resonated with people, as theirs did with mine.”
Schmidt and Short were endorsed by the Culpeper County Republican Committee.
“Janie and Joe worked tremendously hard and they represented the party well, ran a clean campaign,” committee chair Marshall Keene said in an interfview Tuesday night.
Brown, a 30-year-old electrician who was running for the first time and based his campaign on clean drinking water and tax relief like Short, garnered 1,708 votes.
The rest of the voting order was: Fred Sapp (1,627), David Kulivan Jr. (1,332), Adrian Sledge (1,287), Robert “Bobby” Ryan (1,127), and Robert “Wes” Mayles (1,126).
Sapp, an account executive and Army veteran who focused his platform on lowering taxes, said he wasn’t discouraged by the final results.
“The race was very tight,” he said. “But I feel great and am proud of my performance. I spent less than $1,000 of my own money, with a mix of donations, to run my campaign. I also battled the establishment, the other party, and even my own party’s leadership.
“The Culpeper establishment was the difference in the race,” he continued. “Bill Yowell performed as expected, and ultimately B. Travis Brown benefitted from being part of the establishment, and beat me by just 81 votes for the last seat.”
Sapp said he will apply for the seat recently vacated by Keith Brown after he resigned last week over insulting online comments posted about a fellow council member, Jamie Clancey.
Brown’s seat, along with the one vacated by Frank Reaves, who was elected Culpeper’s mayor in this election, will leave two seats open on the Town Council. The body will decide whether to appoint people to those seats or hold another election.
On on filling Reaves and Brown’s seats, Keene said he’ll bring the matter before a committee.
“We would like to see Town Council hold another election and let the people choose, instead of making an appointment,” he said.
About Keith Brown and his reported remarks about Clancey, he said: “As a party, we don’t condone what he said. I think I can speak for most of the party when I say we don’t agree with what he said.
“I think Keith got caught up in the back and forth with Jamie,” Keene said. “I think there’s no secret there’s history there, but at the end of the day, the attack on Jamie—or any woman for that matter—was uncalled for. I’ve got three daughters and I wouldn’t want nobody talking about my daughter that way.”
Lastly, the GOP chair commented on the partisan divide that has loomed large in 2021’s Culpeper races.
“There has been some talk about divisiveness in the town and county and this Republican versus Democrat thing, which it is,” he said. “People vote Democrat and people vote Republican, but we’re all human beings and we can all learn to get along. It just takes being civil to each other.”
Star-Exponent staff writer Clint Schemmer contributed to this report.