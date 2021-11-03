Culpeper councilman Rimeikis defeated; two newcomers win seats

Brown’s seat, along with the one vacated by Frank Reaves, who was elected Culpeper’s mayor in this election, will leave two seats open on the Town Council. The body will decide whether to appoint people to those seats or hold another election.

On on filling Reaves and Brown’s seats, Keene said he’ll bring the matter before a committee.

“We would like to see Town Council hold another election and let the people choose, instead of making an appointment,” he said.

About Keith Brown and his reported remarks about Clancey, he said: “As a party, we don’t condone what he said. I think I can speak for most of the party when I say we don’t agree with what he said.

“I think Keith got caught up in the back and forth with Jamie,” Keene said. “I think there’s no secret there’s history there, but at the end of the day, the attack on Jamie—or any woman for that matter—was uncalled for. I’ve got three daughters and I wouldn’t want nobody talking about my daughter that way.”

Lastly, the GOP chair commented on the partisan divide that has loomed large in 2021’s Culpeper races.

“There has been some talk about divisiveness in the town and county and this Republican versus Democrat thing, which it is,” he said. “People vote Democrat and people vote Republican, but we’re all human beings and we can all learn to get along. It just takes being civil to each other.”

Star-Exponent staff writer Clint Schemmer contributed to this report.

