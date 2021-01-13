Culpeper councilman stirs passion, ire with Capitol 'patriots' post

“This is not a Democratic or Republican issue,” Dunphy said via email Wednesday. “This is an issue of a person who believes himself to be a suitable candidate for public office, yet he states that the attack on one of our most sacred chambers of democracy and the duly elected representatives to be the act of patriots. This mob beat a police officer to death. This mob chanted ‘hang Pence.’ Members of Congress had to take shelter because they were in fear for their lives.”

Backtracking or smear?Russell removed the “patriots” post at some point on the day of the riots, as the violence in the halls of Congress intensified. But a screenshot of it had already been widely distributed on social media.

A barrage of criticism followed, including calls that Russell be imprisoned over the post, and profane remarks on the Culpeper Persisters’ Facebook page.

Russell said Culpeper Democrats staged an orchestrated smear campaign, circulating the post and publicizing the Town Council email address for people to write in and demand his removal. It was part of their playbook to make it an issue in his bid for mayor, he said.

“That comment was posted on my private page,” said Russell, who also has campaign and Town Council Facebook pages. “Someone stole it and circulated it.”