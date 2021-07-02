Culpeper councilwoman withdraws from three-way mayoral race

Culpeper Town Councilwoman Jamie Clancey announced Friday morning she was dropping out of the three-way mayoral race to be decided in November.
The local licensed clinical social worker and board president of Services to Abused Families, in a Facebook post, offered her endorsement of fellow councilman and mayoral candidate Frank Reaves Jr. in announcing she would not run.
Clancey said she made the decision “with great thoughtfulness” and “believing that a three-person race only benefits the worst person for the office” – another fellow councilman, Jon Russell, she stated.
Clancey said Russell, former GOP Committee chairman, in his two terms in office on town council, has been “purposely divisive to incite fear and confusion.”
The councilwoman said Russell promotes his own agenda whenever he can and supports diversity in theory, but not in practice.
Clancey announced her mayoral campaign on May 20 after current Mayor Mike Olinger announced he would not run so he could focus more on family, following the death of his father in 2020.
She said Olinger called and asked her to run and that she would have done “a damn good job.”
“Let me be clear. What I don't want is to be part of a set of circumstances that ultimately works for this town's detriment,” Clancey said in the post, leaving options for the future open.
“I can lead Culpeper into a new era and I believe that many residents are ready. Ready to be represented by a woman of biracial heritage, and one who is a true independent,” she said in the post.
Reaves, a Culpeper native retired from the sheriff’s office but remaining active with town police as a park attendant, announced his run for mayor shortly after Clancey did.
Olinger officially endorsed Reaves in a letter to the editor last week, saying he would do what was best for Culpeper.
The current mayor commented to the Star-Exponent in a follow-up interview at his place of work that Russell was using the mayoral bid as a stepping stone to other positions.
Olinger also said Clancey was a little too progressive in opting to throw his support behind Reaves.
Reaves was on his way to officiate a wedding when contacted by the Star-Exponent about Clancey withdrawing from the mayoral race.
Told she was supporting his campaign, Reaves said in a phone call Friday morning, “That’s good. I need to get in touch with her.”
He said he was not a person to mud sling.
“I told Jon, good luck,” Reaves said. “If I got to knock you down to win an election, I don’t want to … I like to run a clean race.”
Clancey will be mayor one day, he added.
“She is smart. She is young. She has plenty of time. I am not getting any younger,” Reaves said. “Now is the time to make my move … I am ready to be mayor.”
In a statement Friday morning, also on Facebook, Russell said since announcing his mayoral bid in January the campaign "has been about the issues that matter to people."
The councilman wished Clancey the best in her remaining two years on council.
"She is a good mom and works hard for the issues that matter to her," said Russell, a small businessman in consulting.
He listed among key issues in his campaign retaining the Confederate name of Lake Pelham, term limits for mayor and council "to end cronyism and backroom deals" and "backing our law enforcement to combat the many challenges we face with heroin and violence against people and property."
Russell said, "I remain committed to bringing new energy to the mayor’s position with issues that matter to people."
The mayoral candidate runs a home-based small business, Local Identity Inc. providing consulting work on healthcare issues, mainly price transparency on costs, he said.
Libertas Leadership is the parent company, also for the professional practice of the candidate's wife, Sarah Russell—Libertas Integrative Health. She is a local nurse practitioner.
