Culpeper councilwoman withdraws from three-way mayoral race

“I can lead Culpeper into a new era and I believe that many residents are ready. Ready to be represented by a woman of biracial heritage, and one who is a true independent,” she said in the post.

Reaves, a Culpeper native retired from the sheriff’s office but remaining active with town police as a park attendant, announced his run for mayor shortly after Clancey did.

Olinger officially endorsed Reaves in a letter to the editor last week, saying he would do what was best for Culpeper.

The current mayor commented to the Star-Exponent in a follow-up interview at his place of work that Russell was using the mayoral bid as a stepping stone to other positions.

Olinger also said Clancey was a little too progressive in opting to throw his support behind Reaves.

Reaves was on his way to officiate a wedding when contacted by the Star-Exponent about Clancey withdrawing from the mayoral race.

Told she was supporting his campaign, Reaves said in a phone call Friday morning, “That’s good. I need to get in touch with her.”

He said he was not a person to mud sling.