Culpeper County 2A volunteers transport, deliver food for ministry

A local Second Amendment rights grassroots group recently provided crucial transportation and volunteer labor for picking up needed food supplies and getting it where it needed to be.

Culpeper County 2A last month answered a call from the Culpeper Food Closet to pick up cases of canned goods and nonperishables from the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank in Charlottesville.

Volunteers of all ages also helped pack and unpack the sizable load.

CC2A member Maggie Cleary organized the transportation caravan that included a massive trailer that her neighbor allowed to be used for picking up the food.

Once back in town, more than a dozen volunteers unloaded the supplies.

“We nearly filled a storage unit,” Cleary said.

The group also delivered a few additional boxes to the Closet on Commerce Street, a ministry of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church.

The food storage will surely provide ample back-up as the Food Closet continues to support the community’s neediest in an unprecedented time.