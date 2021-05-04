Culpeper County adopts equalized real estate tax rate of 55 cents

Catalpa Supervisor Paul Bates made a motion for the equalized rate, seconded by Stevensburg Supervisor Bill Chase, via teleconference. Salem Supervisor Tom Underwood sided with Bates saying the county is facing significant infrastructure needs and should save the money for roadwork.

Chairman Gary Deal concurred, pointing out that the Culpeper real estate tax rate has not risen above 55 cents at least since 1979. The county has the lowest tax rate by far around – adjoining Fauquier is 99 cents per every $100, he said, and even Madison is 71 cents, Deal said.

“I’m proud of where our tax rate is,” he said. Deal added it frustrates him to hear public comment of someone threatening to move their family away from Culpeper for the 2-cent tax increase, as was proposed. He said you’d have to move to southern parts of the state to find tax rates as low as here.

The red hot real estate market in Culpeper is what is making taxes go up, said Jefferson Supervisor Brad Rosenberger. He said houses are going on the market for $650,000 and people are offering more right off the bat.

“The equalization rate, we’re doing our best to keep that down, would rather pay more taxes because my value went up rather than us raising that rate," he said.

