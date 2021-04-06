Culpeper County advertises $191.9 million FY22 budget

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Salem Supervisor Tom Underwood supported more county funding for road projects. He added, “If there is any way we cannot raise taxes right now, I really like that.”

Sitting next to him, Cedar Mountain Supervisor Jack Frazier said he also supported the $2 million for road projects.

He added, “I don’t like seeing a tax increase, but on the other hand we can take that money and put it back to resources for the good of the people.”

Underwood said Frazier’s statement might have changed his mind about holding off on the tax increase.

Board Chairman Gary Deal said he had been in contact with Culpeper businessman Greg Yates, a member of the state Commonwealth Transportation Board that allocates local road funding.

The state used to offer revenue sharing with localities, matching county dollars with state dollars for road projects. That program which Culpeper successfully used for various large road projects, however, has been deferred until 2025, Deal said.

It is the hope, he added, that revenue sharing could be reactivated two years earlier.