Culpeper County advertises $191.9 million FY22 budget

Culpeper County will advertise a $191.9 million budget for Fiscal Year 2022 and hold a public hearing on it and the tax rates at 7 p.m. on April 20.
The FY22 budget is $12.2 million more than the current year budget and includes $6 million in new state and federal dollars, $1.2 million for operation of the Culpeper Technical Education Center and $5 million more in funding for capital projects, including a new fieldhouse and field lights at the Sports Complex.
The budget includes a proposed 2-cent increase in real estate taxes—to 57 cents per every $100 of assessed value.
The county’s unreserved fund balance, or savings account, is slated to be $35 million when this fiscal year ends on June 30.
The FY22 budget also includes $1 million in funding for capital projects of the Culpeper County Volunteer Fire & Rescue Association. More than half of the county budget ($98.78 million) is for the public school system.
“This budget is better than balanced,” County Administrator John Egerston told the board on Tuesday. “It’s about $2 million in the black.”
In the past, he said, the county has set aside surplus funds into an account for paying off debt, he added. That fund now sits at $5.2 million.
Egertson said several supervisors had expressed concern about a mounting list of county road projects as state funding has dwindled. The $2 million could be used for that purpose, he said.
Salem Supervisor Tom Underwood supported more county funding for road projects. He added, “If there is any way we cannot raise taxes right now, I really like that.”
Sitting next to him, Cedar Mountain Supervisor Jack Frazier said he also supported the $2 million for road projects.
He added, “I don’t like seeing a tax increase, but on the other hand we can take that money and put it back to resources for the good of the people.”
Underwood said Frazier’s statement might have changed his mind about holding off on the tax increase.
Board Chairman Gary Deal said he had been in contact with Culpeper businessman Greg Yates, a member of the state Commonwealth Transportation Board that allocates local road funding.
The state used to offer revenue sharing with localities, matching county dollars with state dollars for road projects. That program which Culpeper successfully used for various large road projects, however, has been deferred until 2025, Deal said.
It is the hope, he added, that revenue sharing could be reactivated two years earlier.
Catalpa Supervisor Paul Bates said it’s discouraging to see the matching funding program delayed, saying today’s road problems will be a whole lot worse several years from now. He too supported allocating the extra $2 million for that purpose.
The board is slated to approve the FY22 budget at its meeting in May.
