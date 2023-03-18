Culpeper County will advertise a 46-cent tax rate for fiscal year 2024, two-cents higher than the equalized rate as local leaders wait to see the final tally from the first half-year of a county meals tax.

The proposed $231.2 million operating budget includes nearly $35 million for public schools, an increase of around 4% over last year. The current fiscal year county budget is $211 million.

Average real estate reassessments this year increased “a whopping” 27%, County Administrator John Egertson told the Board of Supervisors at a meeting Thursday.

He recommended the current rate of 55 cents per every $100/assessed value be set at 46 cents, 2 cents higher than an equalized rate.

Salem Supervisor Tom Underwood led an effort for a 45-cent tax rate, but the measure failed by a tie vote with Gary Deal and Paul Bates supporting the lower levy. David Durr, Susan Gugino and Brad Rosenberger voted to advertise the tax rate at 46 cents, and ultimately, the entire board.

Supervisor Kathy Campbell was absent.

If the first round of county meal taxes, enacted in January, come in stronger than projected, board members said they could vote for the 45 cents following next month’s public hearing.

Egertson said he would not project more than half a million in county meals taxes for the half fiscal year.

But Underwood surmised it would be higher—$800,000 as establishments serving prepared food and drinks come in compliance with the new tax. The county meal tax is imposed at 6% on items sold in the county, but not in the Town of Culpeper, which collects its own 6-cent meals tax.

Advertising the lower rate would send a great message, Underwood said.

Even going down to 46 cents “is a little nerve wracking,” remarked Egertson. “It’s a very low real estate tax rate.”

Chairman Deal said he agreed with Underwood that it would send a good signal.

“Our citizens need that extra help we could provide them,” he said.

The county unreserved fund balance is nearly $48 million, Deal said, so if the meals tax came in lesser than hoped they could take the shortfall from there.

Rosenberger said while he didn’t disagree, the board could always vote to lower the tax after advertising, but cannot go higher.

“Without having a good handle from what might be coming from meals tax, it’s not a good idea,” he said of advertising the lower rate.

Rosenberger said while some county establishments are paying the new tax enacted two months ago, it’s going to take others longer to get on board.

Bates mentioned inflation people have been enduring in supporting a lower real estate tax rate. He said it would take a while to work out bugs in the county meals tax, adding once that happens, it will be more than $800,000 annually.

Durr said he supported Egertson’s recommendation of 46 cents. “We need to stay there just until we know what this meals tax will be, and we can come down at that time.”

The board ultimately voted it that direction. No other tax increases are proposed for FY24.

A public hearing on the tax rates and budget will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18 in the county administration building, located at 302 N. Main St.

The nearly $20 million increase in the county budget includes capital projects, such as $5 million from the town for the public pool project, $5 million for roads and $5 million set aside for a potential local jail expansion at the vacant state facility next to Coffeewood in Mitchells.

The proposed FY24 budget also includes $5.5 million in new state revenue and $9.5 million more in local tax collections, according to Egerston’s presentation.

The budget proposes a nearly 8% raise for county employees.