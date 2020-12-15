Culpeper County and town receive clean audits for FY20

Culpeper town and county governments have received clean audits for Fiscal Year 2020, ending June 30.

At recent meetings of Town Council and the Board of Supervisors, auditors expressed “unmodified opinions” regarding both government’s financial statements and internal controls, meaning they met applicable standards.

Dwight Buracker, of the Harrisonburg firm of PB Mares, said the town’s audit received the highest ranking auditors can issue. The audit process began in a remote environment, he said, due to the pandemic, but staff worked with the process to provide necessary documentation.

The town audit provided a section on the town’s economic condition and outlook noting steady population increase of 29 percent in the next two decades due to its position “in the D.C./Northern Virginia growth ring.”

“This growth trend is changing the face of the town to that of a regional marketing area and commuter-oriented town. Culpeper is recognized regionally and statewide as a healthy and growing market,” the audit stated.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}