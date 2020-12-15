Culpeper County and town receive clean audits for FY20

Culpeper town and county governments have received clean audits for Fiscal Year 2020, ending June 30.
At recent meetings of Town Council and the Board of Supervisors, auditors expressed “unmodified opinions” regarding both government’s financial statements and internal controls, meaning they met applicable standards.
Dwight Buracker, of the Harrisonburg firm of PB Mares, said the town’s audit received the highest ranking auditors can issue. The audit process began in a remote environment, he said, due to the pandemic, but staff worked with the process to provide necessary documentation.
The town audit provided a section on the town’s economic condition and outlook noting steady population increase of 29 percent in the next two decades due to its position “in the D.C./Northern Virginia growth ring.”
“This growth trend is changing the face of the town to that of a regional marketing area and commuter-oriented town. Culpeper is recognized regionally and statewide as a healthy and growing market,” the audit stated.
Town tourism-based taxes on meals and lodging saw decline earlier the year due to the pandemic, but as of October had mostly recovered to pre-pandemic levels, the audit stated. Meanwhile, local sales and use taxes are exceeding prior years due to continued local spending and the town’s share of taxes from internet shopping purchases, the audit stated.
Auditor David Foley with the Charlottesville-based firm of Robinson, Farmer Cox Associates reported the same unmodified audit option for Culpeper County.
“It’s the cleanest opinion you can get,” he told the board of supervisors earlier this month. “The county has strong internal controls in place.”
Culpeper has a diversified economy with strong manufacturing, trade services and agricultural sectors, according to the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report Year prepared by Culpeper County Finance Director Valerie Lamb as part of the audit process.
International firms have a significant presence in the community. Agriculture is important in Culpeper’s economy, with beef cattle as the principal livestock, and soybeans, corn and hay as the major cash crops, the report stated, adding that greenhouses are also a major agricultural contributor.
The county’s population growth is steady at around 1.5-2 percent annually. The median household income for Culpeper is $69,693, in Virginia is $71,564 and for the U.S. is $61,937. County population increased approximately 12 percent from 2010 to 2019. With the growth continuing in the County, the economy for Culpeper appears vibrant and sound, according to the report.
