Culpeper County appropriates $15.2 million for broadband project, yet to launch

AllPointsNorthernNeck.jpg

All Points Broadband at the Warsaw and King George Fall Festivals last month. The Leesburg-based technology company is overseeing fiber to home projects statewide, including in Culpeper.

 ALL POINTS BROADBAND

In a matter of housekeeping with substantial impact still to be realized, the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors at its Nov. 1 meeting formally appropriated $15.2 million in federal and state dollars in support of the fiber-to-home project hopefully soon underway.

The American Rescue Plan Act gave $6.6 million toward the effort and $8.6 million comes from the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative.

The county has contracted with All Points Broadband, a Leesburg-based technology company, to bring high-speed fiber to more than 4,000 homes currently without access to reliable internet. The project is using existing infrastructure of Dominion Power and Rappahannock Electric Cooperative.

A survey of power poles with the utilities was slated to wrap up in early November, according to the latest update. Board of Supervisors Chairman Gary Deal said an event last week that start of installation of the high-speed around Culpeper County was slated to launch in the next few weeks.

Since the $15.2 million appropriation represents more than 1 percent of the county’s overall budget, the board was required to bring the matter to public hearing earlier this month. No one spoke.

abrophy@starexponent.com

540/825-4315

