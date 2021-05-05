Culpeper County Board denies Maroon Solar power plant project

“My mother and father are getting up in age … this is the best use of the land right now, they can get some benefit out of it … this is the best project we have seen … we support it as landowners and taxpayers and ask you to approve the project,” Willie Crenshaw said. “It will be a benefit.”

Melissa Crenshaw added it was very disturbing to hear people tell her parents what they can and cannot do with their land.

“This is the landowner’s property and they want to put solar panels on it,” she said. “It’s not going to harm anybody.”

Alex Foshay said the solar plant would have “a horrifically detrimental effect” on the local environment, its history and neighbors. He, like others, pointed out that landowners are not free to do whatever they want, that there are rules and zoning classifications to follow.

“I don’t envy you the decision,” Foshay said, addressing the board, adding it would likely set a precedent for more large scale solar projects looking to locate along the Dominion power line in Culpeper. “They’re all coming—get through this one, move onto the next.”

Neighbor Mike Baudhuin, owner of Sumerduck Farm, another 19th century estate in the area, added his voice to the opposition Tuesday.