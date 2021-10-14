Culpeper County Cemetery Project identifies 450-plus burial grounds

“I’ve been trying to do what I can to keep it up out of respect for the family and those who have died,” Van Luven told the Star-Exponent in a phone interview Thursday. “I hate to see such places get overgrown and forgotten. I feel it’s our responsibility to carry on with preserving that history.”

A veteran of the Revolutionary War is buried in the Tolson Family Cemetery, and there are stones that likely date back even farther than that, Van Luven said.

A number of rough headstones dot one side of that cemetery, poking up betweena carpet of dark-green periwinkle leaves.

“Periwinkle is the first sign of an old cemetery,” Bish said. “If you see a lot of periwinkle growing, it’s very likely there are stones in there—that’s the case about 99 percent of the time.”

People grew periwinkle because it was an attractive groundcover that kept the weeds and other undergrowth away, Bish said, a tradition that stretches back to America’s roots. Cedar trees are also often found growing in a cemetery plot.

“Before people began to embalm bodies, sometimes cemeteries like these would emanate a smell,” Bish said. “The cedar trees tended to keep the smell under control.”