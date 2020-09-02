Culpeper County commits $1 million in federal funds to improving internet for citizens

Culpeper County is swimming in millions of dollars in federal pandemic relief. The money could actually improve access to technology for residents living in rural areas under-served or lacking broadband service—at long last.
Pulling from the latest round in CARES Act funding from Congress, the Board of Supervisors moved quickly Tuesday night to make an initial investment of $1 million in expanding and improving internet access in Culpeper County. It was more than a third of the second installment of $2.9 million the county recently received to help offset costs associated with COVID-19.
Now, county leaders are deciding how to best spend the money and what’s still left over from the last round given in June. Broadband proliferation around the county, which has been discussed for years, rose again to the top.
At its morning meeting Tuesday, the board heard a presentation from Jimmy Carr, CEO of All Points Broadband, a regional internet service provider based in Leesburg. A University of Virginia graduate and former lawyer, Carr pitched a comprehensive, short- and long-term approach to improving connectivity for all Culpeper County residents.
The supervisors seemed to like what they heard and directed its legal counsel to work on a potential contract with All Points Broadband using the CARES Act appropriation. County investment in any future projects could exceed the initial $1 million, using more of the excess federal funds—which must be spent by Dec. 30.
“How soon could you start?” asked East Fairfax Supervisor Kathy Campbell. “I was going to say today.”
Carr responded, “How soon do you want it? Could start later this week.”
In his lengthy presentation, the internet CEO outlined previous and present projects, including in Loudoun, using multi-faced approaches to improving internet access in rural areas. In Culpeper, it would include increasing fixed wireless infrastructure on towers, including current county-owned towers, and other tall structures and eventual broadband expansion in cooperation with existing utilities like Dominion, Carr said.
“One company provides the design and is on the hook to deliver on its commitments,” he told the Board.
Dominion Energy selected All Points as a last-mile internet service provider partner to serve under-served areas, according to his presentation. And, Culpeper has been identified by both companies as a community where such a project presents significant opportunity to expand broadband.
If contracted in Culpeper, his company would design internet improvements, survey each house in the county to determine level of utility service and then work with third parties to build the upgrades including laying fiber optics.
The presentation stated that “This is a whole-of-county approach for achieving universal access that results in a privately operated, viable and self-sustaining broadband infrastructure that will not require ongoing public financial support.” Such improvements could be in place by February.
Broadband delivery is subject to the laws of finance, Carr said. In rural settings especially, he said, delivery involves huge investments up front, recovered over a long period of time. Broadband deployment in Culpeper will ultimately be phased, but individual shorter-term projects need to be part of the entire approach, according to Carr’s presentation. Fiber-to-home is the platinum standard, he acknowledged, but it’s also the most expensive and takes the longest to deploy.
Catalpa Supervisor Paul Bates said the proposal was really exciting, referencing the potential partnership with Dominion. Bates asked if other electrical cooperatives could also partner to expand internet in Culpeper County.
Carr said Dominion would not build its infrastructure into another electric company’s territory, but it would build it to the edge. He said laying fiber would be a longer-term project, emphasizing fixed wireless as a more immediate solution for “dramatic real time” improvements. The latter technology is good for five to seven years, Carr said, while the former can last 30 to 40 years.
“All technology becomes obsolete,” he said.
Chairman Gary Deal said the county would make sure it gets the best deal for the federal funds, paying “present fair market value” for any internet improvements.
The Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting on Tuesday to possibly finalize a contract with All Points Broadband for the aforementioned services. Because it’s an emergency procurement under the CARES Act, the usual request for proposals process will not apply, according to County Attorney Bobbi Jo Alexis. Culpeper County could potentially ride a pending contract for similar services with King William County.
In related news of CARES Act funding, the Board on Tuesday night approved spending $700,000 to cover payroll for county EMS and sheriff’s office staff where specific personnel have had their job duties substantially dedicated to COVID-19 response, as is allowed per federal standards for use of the money.
That will mean that those payroll expenses can be saved by the county for other purposes, as yet unidentified, according to County Administrator John Egertson. He had proposed a whole other list of areas where the rest of the CARES money could be spent, including for homelessness and housing services, but the board opted not to appropriate anything else on Tuesday.
While fighting homelessness and helping people with housing costs during the pandemic recession is “a very worthy cause,” remarked Salem Supervisor Tom Underwood, he said he would rather wait until October to get more information on other areas for the money to be spent. The county in June allocated $90,000 to help with temporary housing.
