Culpeper County commits $1 million in federal funds to improving internet for citizens

Broadband delivery is subject to the laws of finance, Carr said. In rural settings especially, he said, delivery involves huge investments up front, recovered over a long period of time. Broadband deployment in Culpeper will ultimately be phased, but individual shorter-term projects need to be part of the entire approach, according to Carr’s presentation. Fiber-to-home is the platinum standard, he acknowledged, but it’s also the most expensive and takes the longest to deploy.

Catalpa Supervisor Paul Bates said the proposal was really exciting, referencing the potential partnership with Dominion. Bates asked if other electrical cooperatives could also partner to expand internet in Culpeper County.

Carr said Dominion would not build its infrastructure into another electric company’s territory, but it would build it to the edge. He said laying fiber would be a longer-term project, emphasizing fixed wireless as a more immediate solution for “dramatic real time” improvements. The latter technology is good for five to seven years, Carr said, while the former can last 30 to 40 years.

“All technology becomes obsolete,” he said.

Chairman Gary Deal said the county would make sure it gets the best deal for the federal funds, paying “present fair market value” for any internet improvements.