With the pandemic causing continued uncertainty on various fronts here and everywhere, members of the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors Rules Committee were in no mood to rush through a recent request for a tax break from a group representing the state’s forest products industry.
But the head of the state’s nonprofit logging organization says the help is desperately needed by families working in the industry and is a rare request from loggers experiencing deep economic cuts due to COVID-19.
The Virginia Loggers Association Inc., a nonprofit based in Goochland, asked the county, and all others around the state, to consider changing its code to exempt personal property tax and the machinery & tools tax on “forest harvesting and silvicultural equipment” used for harvesting trees.
The Virginia General Assembly passed legislation earlier this year allowing localities to exempt the property as part of the same statue that exempts agricultural equipment, according to a letter to County Administrator John Egertson from Va. Loggers Association Executive Director Ron Jenkins.
“These businesses provide all forest raw materials to mills which create paper and wood products used in every household,” Jenkins wrote. “Forest harvesting is like farming in every way whose equipment is exempted across Virginia.”
Culpeper County already provides the tax exemption on farm equipment, Egertson told the Rules Committee at its July 14 meeting.
He said no county in Virginia, however, has yet taken the step to change their local code to exempt logging equipment in the same manner. In fact, Egertson added, Amherst County passed a resolution stating it would only grant the farm equipment exemption.
Jenkins, with the Loggers Association, said Monday in a phone conversation that Pittsylvania and Goochland counties had both approved code changes to exempt logging equipment. He emphasized the state code designates silviculture, concerning forests and woodlands, as agriculture.
Jenkins said the pandemic has cut losses for some of the state’s estimated 1,000 loggers by as much as 70 percent compared to last year. Yet the products (paper, wood for homes, medicine) produced by logging are essential, said the head of the 350-member group.
Today’s loggers need the tax exemption, Jenkins said: “This need in our logging community is pretty rare,” he said. “They have mustered through a lot of downturns, but this is the worst.”
Egertson said the tax break would only apply to true forestry commercial operations versus “every bit of equipment out there for landscaping, tree work … it’s a slippery slope,” Egertson said. Personal property and machinery & tool taxes collected on work equipment is “important to county revenue,” he said.
“I’m not sure I want to go down this path,” Egertson said.
County Attorney Bobbi Jo Alexis said from a legal standpoint the county could conceivably distinguish between a forestry company and related trades, but that some in landscaping or tree work, for example, would likely argue the point with Commissioner of the Revenue Terry Yowell. She concurred.
Yowell said hundreds of tax-paying tree surgeons in Culpeper County “will tell you they actually get jobs where they clear hundreds of trees and take them to a mill.” She called it “a gray area the Code of Virginia is famous for.”
Yowell estimated there are three true tree harvesters operating in the county, companies owning large tracts of land for clearing with the business operated in another state or locality.
“Two to three are logging, it’s not tree work,” she said, adding these few companies are not requesting a tax exemption on their equipment.
If the county did change its code to offer the exemption, Yowell added, thousands of local companies could show up with proof they too have harvested trees.
Culpeper County Board Chairman Gary Deal did not support the idea.
“I think it’s a very convoluted process,” he said. “I’m not in favor of changing any local ordinances that will impact our revenue stream, especially at this time.”
Catalpa Supervisor Paul Bates said the definition of “forestry operation” would have to be set in stone before he could support any ordinance change. Jefferson Supervisor Brad Rosenberger agreed.
He instructed Egertson to respond back to Jenkins’ letter that the county would take the request under advisement for further study. Rosenberger said he didn’t think it would be too difficult to differentiate between a true logging operation and a tree surgeon, based on the level of equipment used in each operation. The committee motion to take it under advisement passed 2-1 with Deal voting no.
Jenkins, ending his letter to the county, stated: “The truth is that loggers, like farmers, are hard-working families working in one of the world’s most dangerous occupations,” many of which are family-owned and passed down from generation to generation, he said.
“Like farming, forest harvesting is subject to the weather which can shut down production. The tree crop is like any other except that it takes longer to grow. Daily market volatility causes unpredictable production and threatens our sustainability,” Jenkins wrote in the letter.
“American loggers really need the help,” he said on Monday.
Forest resources across Virginia annually contributes $17 billion to state’s economy, according to the Va. Dept. of Forestry.
The industry continues to support one of the largest manufacturing industries in the state, ranking first in employment, wages and salaries, generating more than 103,000 jobs. The industry also contributes $345 million back to Virginia landowners for selling their timber, according to VDF.
In other news of taxation, the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors at its meeting earlier this month adopted the annual rate of personal property tax relief provided by the state. This year’s relief will be an estimated 26 percent on the local vehicle tax paid to both the town and county.
“Because of this change, the percentage the taxpayer will pay on their individual bills will be more and the percentage the commonwealth will reimburse will be less,” according to a county report.
The state share in the car tax, once proposed to be phased out altogether, has consistently lessened since 2007, more or less, when it was 38 percent relief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.