UPDATED: Culpeper County declares local State of Emergency due to widespread outages

Those seeking to use the shelter are asked to please bring a photo ID, medications and any special medical equipment they may need. Pets are not permitted into the shelter. Rides to the shelter are available at vatransit.org.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Once again, weather conditions may slow power restoration efforts further so we are preparing for that scenario,” Ooten said of precipitation in the forecast Thursday.

Ooten said he recommended the local state of emergency because many county agencies are already experiencing staffing shortages due to COVID-19 illness that resulted in limited resources to manage and mitigate requests for assistance during Winter Storm Frida.

“So far we are managing with the local resources at hand via help from several county departments and even some volunteers. These departments however, like many others, are also experiencing some staffing shortages due to both COVID-19-related illness as well as their own impacts from the winter storm,” Ooten said.

In spite of challenges, their coordinated efforts have assisted numerous residents over the past 24 to 48 hours with issues related to the snow storm and power outages during freezing temperatures to start 2022.