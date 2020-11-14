Culpeper County develops 1st draft of new industrial zoning district for solar projects

As Dominion Power pursues its largest slate of solar projects in Virginia, Culpeper County is considering adding another regulatory process for developers of utility scale plants on farmland.
Per a proposal before the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors last week, large solar project approval would require an industrial rezoning in addition to the conditional use permit process. The Energy Generation zoning district would create a third industrial zoning district (besides light and heavy industrial) in Culpeper and codify it as law in the County Code. It would apply to utility-scale solar and wind energy facilities and transition much of the county’s existing solar “policy” into the County Code.
Salem Supervisor Tom Underwood suggested creating the new zoning district in August. Other board members followed suit, expressing concern that the solar policy isn’t strong enough and that solar plant proposals currently before the county are too big. The board updated the policy a year ago to limit total acreage for all solar farms in Culpeper County to 2,400 acres and no project larger than 300 acres.
Requiring an industrial rezoning for the projects codify the policy and make its many pages of potential conditions a requirement, including the size limits, County Administrator John Egertson said at last week’s meeting.
“So it’s not just a policy, but has more teeth to it,” he said.
Egertson felt a separate zoning classification for the large renewable energy plants was needed and said he was glad to see the county heading in that direction. Per the current solar policy, all applications submitted have to be accepted and reviewed.
But if there is an ordinance set in stone, Egerston said, “We wouldn’t even have to accept some of these applications.”
Stevensburg Supervisor Bill Chase, whose district spans the Dominion transmission line solar developers are looking to connect to, asked if the new zoning district would require farmers seeking to put their land into the solar developments to pay industrial fees or taxes.
“Pretty much, that’s right,” Egertson said. “It would create this district, would become part of the text of the zoning ordinance.”
A first draft of the new ordinance was posted to BoardDocs for further review and discussion. The draft states that through the ordinance, Culpeper County intends to regulate utility scale generation uses while being consistent with the Virginia Clean Energy Act which encourages—and eventually may require—utilities to pursue renewable energy development.
“The criteria shall provide for the protection of the locality in a manner consistent with the goals of the commonwealth to promote the generation of energy from wind and solar resources,” the draft ordinance reads.
The ordinance would create the Energy Generation District and require projects to locate within it. The ordinance would codify project size and scale parameters so as to limit “utility scale solar sprawl” in order to preserve farmland, protect historic resources and ensure that such development is compatible with neighboring properties by limiting the size of individual projects.
In a recent news release, Dominion Energy stated Virginia customers could soon see much of their energy come from solar facilities. The corporation is proposing nine new solar facilities around the state, including in James City County, Chesapeake and Pittsylvania County. The facilities, under review by the State Corporation Commission, would generate nearly 500 megawatts of power, according to Dominion.
“Solar generation is a vital part of Dominion Energy's comprehensive clean energy strategy to meet standards outlined in the Virginia Clean Energy Act and to achieve the companywide commitment to net zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions by 2050,” according to the company release.
Dominion recently completed construction of the first offshore wind turbines in federal waters and is making progress on development of the largest offshore wind project in the Americas, the release stated.
