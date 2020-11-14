Culpeper County develops 1st draft of new industrial zoning district for solar projects

Egertson felt a separate zoning classification for the large renewable energy plants was needed and said he was glad to see the county heading in that direction. Per the current solar policy, all applications submitted have to be accepted and reviewed.

But if there is an ordinance set in stone, Egerston said, “We wouldn’t even have to accept some of these applications.”

Stevensburg Supervisor Bill Chase, whose district spans the Dominion transmission line solar developers are looking to connect to, asked if the new zoning district would require farmers seeking to put their land into the solar developments to pay industrial fees or taxes.

“Pretty much, that’s right,” Egertson said. “It would create this district, would become part of the text of the zoning ordinance.”

A first draft of the new ordinance was posted to BoardDocs for further review and discussion. The draft states that through the ordinance, Culpeper County intends to regulate utility scale generation uses while being consistent with the Virginia Clean Energy Act which encourages—and eventually may require—utilities to pursue renewable energy development.