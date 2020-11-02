Culpeper County early voting tops out at 43 percent of active voters

By close of business on Halloween, the last day of early voting, some 43 percent of Culpeper County active voters had already cast ballots in the presidential election – at long last just one day away.

The Culpeper County General Registrar’s Office saw a record 10,138 people come through its doors to vote early, in person, since early voting started on Sept. 18, according to Registrar James Clements.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Add to that mail-in ballots and an estimated 15,000 Culpeper County voters will have exercised their civic duty before long-awaited Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Polls will be open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Anyone in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote. Voters who did not vote early or mail in a ballot, but requested one, can bring it to the polls on Tuesday.

With so many votes already cast in Culpeper, as is being seen nationwide, Clements expected more manageable precinct numbers on Tuesday.