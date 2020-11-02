 Skip to main content
Culpeper County early voting tops out at 43 percent of active voters
Culpeper County early voting tops out at 43 percent of active voters

Voting

Early voters wait to cast their ballots Wednesday outside the Giles H. Miller Jr. Building at Main and Cameron streets in downtown Culpeper. Election officer Jeffrey Mitchell (right) guides them into the front corridor, two to four at a time for COVID-19 safety reasons.

 CLINT SCHEMMER/CULPEPER STAR-EXPONENT

By close of business on Halloween, the last day of early voting, some 43 percent of Culpeper County active voters had already cast ballots in the presidential election – at long last just one day away.

The Culpeper County General Registrar’s Office saw a record 10,138 people come through its doors to vote early, in person, since early voting started on Sept. 18, according to Registrar James Clements. 

Add to that mail-in ballots and an estimated 15,000 Culpeper County voters will have exercised their civic duty before long-awaited Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Polls will be open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Anyone in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote. Voters who did not vote early or mail in a ballot, but requested one, can bring it to the polls on Tuesday.

With so many votes already cast in Culpeper, as is being seen nationwide, Clements expected more manageable precinct numbers on Tuesday.

