Culpeper County, Eastern View high schools will graduate on same day in '23

In hopes of more favorable weather for all, Culpeper’s two high schools will hold graduation at the same time next year—in the morning so as to avoid rolling evening storms.

The Culpeper County School Board on Monday unanimously voted to hold simultaneous commencement ceremonies at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Culpeper County High School’s Broman Field and in Eastern View High School’s Cyclone Stadium.

For more than a decade since EVHS opened in 2008, it held graduation on Friday nights while CCHS has long held its commencement the following Saturday morning.

This past year in Cyclone Stadium was not the first time bad evening weather forced the ceremony inside. Graduation started on the field at EVHS only to be hastily forced inside as lightening lit up the sky. Fewer people could fit inside the gym and many attendees were unhappy with satellite viewing options.

Meanwhile, CCHS graduation on Saturday morning ushered in beautiful weather.

Culpeper Media will livestream from both graduations next year and the ceremonies will be recorded for future viewing.

“It’s so one doesn’t feel like they get a raw deal all the time with the storms coming in,” said School Board Chairwoman Pat Baker in a phone call Wednesday, of the change to one morning for both graduations. “It’s to keep everyone as happy as we can and the same as we can.”

School administration confirmed security and traffic for both graduations on the same morning would not be an issue, Baker said. Both high school principals favored the change, she said.

The School Board Monday night also approved changes to school start and end times for 2022-23 school year to improve transportation and school traffic, as follows:

Doors will open at all middle and high schools at 7:05 a.m., tardy bell at 7:45 a.m. and dismissal at 2:05 p.m.

At Emerald Hill and Pearl Sample elementary schools, doors will open at 7:40 a.m., tardy bell at 8:15 a.m. and dismissal at 3 p.m.

At A.G. Richardson Elementary, doors will open at 7:55 a.m., tardy bell at 8:30 a.m. and dismissal at 3:15 p.m.

At Farmington, Sycamore Park and Yowell elementary schools, doors will open at 8:10 a.m., tardy bell at 8:45 a.m. and dismissal at 3:30 p.m.

