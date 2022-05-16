Culpeper County High to graduate 300 seniors morning of May 28

Graduation ceremonies for Culpeper County High School Class of 2022 will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 28 on Broman Field. About 300 seniors are expected to don cap and gown to receive their diplomas.

A crowd of about 2,000 family members and friends is expected. Students are required to report to the CCHS library by 7 a.m. with caps and gowns. The gates to Broman Field will open at 7:30 a.m. Families must enter and sit together.

The high school appreciates everyone’s cooperation in following graduation ceremony etiquette to ensure a dignified and joyful occasion. Attendees are asked to please remain seated and quiet so all families can hear their senior’s name announced.

Parking at the high school is extremely limited and will be restricted to state issued handicap tags, faculty, one spot per graduate, and press. Shuttle buses will begin operating at 7 a.m. with satellite parking at Floyd T. Binns Middle School

Shuttle drop off will be at the hill above the stadium. The rain location will be in the CMS gymnasium at 9 a.m.

Following the CCHS commencement exercises a return shuttle will be available for up to two hours. Riders may catch shuttles returning to satellite parking in front of the middle school gym.

Other important dates for the Class of 2022 include:

•May 25–Graduation practice at 9 a.m. in the auditorium.

•May 25-Senior Picnic at 11 a.m.

•May 26-Graduation practice at 9 a.m. Students are to meet in the auditorium.

• May 26-Awards and Scholarship Convocation at 6 p.m. in the auditorium. Recipients will be notified by mail. Students should wear their caps and gowns.

• May 28-Graduation at 9 a.m.