Culpeper County makes mask-wearing optional on public school buses

The wearing of face masks is now optional on public school buses in Culpeper County.

The school division announced the change, effective Monday, Feb. 28, also effecting all other school vehicles, in accordance with changes in guidance from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention.

On Friday, Feb. 25, CDC issue a statement that it is exercising its enforcement discretion to not require people to wear masks on buses or vans operated by public or private school systems, including early care and education/child care programs.

CDC is making this change to align with updated guidance that no longer recommends universal indoor mask wearing in K-12 and early education settings in areas with a low or medium COVID-19 Community Level, according to the statement.

On Thursday, Feb. 24, the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District issued its latest post showing COVID-19 transmission rates in the five counties. Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange and Madison remained in the red for high transmission rates. Only Rappahannock was in the orange for lower transmission rates.

Of the nearly two-year pandemic, the current month of February 2022 has been the deadliest for local reporting of fatal cases of novel coronavirus—76 people lost during the relentless omicron variant surge.

Per CDC guidelines, VDH recommends that all individuals over the age of 2 wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status when in areas of substantial or high transmission rates, RRHD stated in its post last week.

Visit rrhd.org or call 540/308-6072 to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.