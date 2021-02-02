Culpeper County OKs employee pandemic bonuses based on risk level

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cedar Mountain Supervisor Jack Frazier spoke up for adding public school maintenance workers and custodians to the list of county employees getting the $250 bonuses.

Egertson said there were 94 such employees who do that work. Adding the school personnel will cost another $23,500.

“They had to show up to work, had to do their job,” Frazier said. “They had no choice about going to work they couldn’t do it from home on Zoom.”

East Fairfax Supervisor Kathy Campbell voted against the bonuses she felt are being unfairly distributed.

“Everyone should get it or no one should get it. How do you pick and choose?” she said.

Campbell said maybe a county employee couldn’t physically come into work because they have a disability or an elderly parent at risk for COVID-19 exposure.

“They’re going to suffer and not get bonuses,” she said. “I don’t think it’s right.”

The proposal to give bonuses to the school staff will be forwarded to the school board for final approval.

