Culpeper County opening daytime cooling center for rest of week

With temperatures on the rise and expected to feel in the 100s on Tuesday, Culpeper County is opening a cooling station for all county and town residents seeking relief from the daytime heat over the next few days.
The Cooling Station will be open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 29 to July 2 at Culpeper Human Services, 1835 Industry Dr., off of Route 3 near town, according to a release Monday afternoon from Culpeper County Emergency Services. Public transportation to the site is available for free within town limits and on demand at 540/825-2456.
All visitors to the cooling station must follow pandemic guidelines and there will be appropriate social distancing. Pets, except service animals, will not be permitted.
A cold-water station will also be available over the next few days outside Culpeper Career Resource Center, 219 E. Davis St.
Culpeper County Emergency Services is asking citizens to please pay attention to their own health and that of their families and neighbors during the next few days of heat wave.
Heat indexes here were in the upper 90s Monday and are forecast to feel like 100 degrees on Tuesday, according to National Weather Service. Rain and cooler temperatures are predicted Thursday and Friday in Culpeper.
The Culpeper Police Dept. offered some heat safety tips including to dress in loose-fitting, lightweight, and light-colored clothes.
Pets should be checked on frequently in elevated temperatures and strenuous activity kept to a minimum during the hottest parts of the day (11 a.m.-2 p.m.).
Use a buddy system, town PD advised, and check on seniors, people who are ill or may need extra help frequently.
Drinking lots of water is a must even when not thirsty to stay hydrated and prevent dehydration and heat stroke. Have heat cramps? Rest in a cool place and drink a beverage containing electrolytes and sodium, like a sports drink, the PD advised.
For information regarding cooling assistance services call CHS at 727-0372 ext. 358. Elderly residents in Culpeper with cooling related issues should contact Adult Services at 727-0372 ext. 427. Call 911 in the event of a heat related emergency.