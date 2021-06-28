Culpeper County opening daytime cooling center for rest of week

With temperatures on the rise and expected to feel in the 100s on Tuesday, Culpeper County is opening a cooling station for all county and town residents seeking relief from the daytime heat over the next few days.

The Cooling Station will be open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 29 to July 2 at Culpeper Human Services, 1835 Industry Dr., off of Route 3 near town, according to a release Monday afternoon from Culpeper County Emergency Services. Public transportation to the site is available for free within town limits and on demand at 540/825-2456.

All visitors to the cooling station must follow pandemic guidelines and there will be appropriate social distancing. Pets, except service animals, will not be permitted.

A cold-water station will also be available over the next few days outside Culpeper Career Resource Center, 219 E. Davis St.

Culpeper County Emergency Services is asking citizens to please pay attention to their own health and that of their families and neighbors during the next few days of heat wave.

Heat indexes here were in the upper 90s Monday and are forecast to feel like 100 degrees on Tuesday, according to National Weather Service. Rain and cooler temperatures are predicted Thursday and Friday in Culpeper.