Culpeper County planning commission: no chickens in residential areas

A new amendment to allow the raising of chickens in residential zoned areas may not cross the road after all.

The Culpeper County Planning Commission voted down the amendment during its first meeting of 2023 on Jan. 11. The commission took up the matter after it was sent down to it by the Board of Supervisors in December.

The amendment would have allowed the keeping of up to six chickens in residential zoned areas of the county. The board sent it to the commission for fine tuning on questions such as keeping roosters, borders, slaughtering chickens and gathering eggs for personal use.

According to Commission Chairman Sanford Reaves, many residents in R-1 zoned areas are reported to have their own chickens on their property.

Chickens are currently prohibited from residential areas under county code because they are considered an agriculture only use. However, residents can petition the board to keep chickens by applying for a conditional use permit which comes with a $2,000 minimum fee plus costs. Some residents have been able to successfully navigate this process in order to keep horses on their property, according to County Planning Director Sam McLearen.

McLearen said 80% of the county is zoned as agricultural and the county has gotten many inquiries about being able to keep chickens in residential areas.

Commissioner Keith Price asked which county authority currently deals with complaints about chickens in residential areas. McLearen responded that the commission would be the one to enforce the new amendment as they enforce the current iteration of the code. Price also asked how many complaints the county gets on the issue to which McLearen answered that the county gets at most two a year.

County Zoning Administrator Neil Drumheller would later respond that he has had to enforce the current ordinance once every two years.

Price, who used to sit on the Culpeper Town Council, confirmed that the town has no ordinance on the keeping of chickens in residential areas. He added that the town would get complaints about chickens in residences periodically. The town would respond by asking the chicken-owning resident to keep the noise down.

Vice-Chair Cindy Thornhill expressed concerns regarding the use of county resources to count chickens and the possibility of those chickens ending up in accidents that the commission would have to get involved in.

“Free-range chickens can run anywhere, they run in town now. If someone hits a chicken, who’s fault is it,” said Thornhill. “It becomes an investigation as to who’s going to repay for the chicken. Or the predator factor, the predator comes in from wherever, the edge of town and now your neighborhood has a predator around with your kids, your pets, etc.”

Thornhill further stated that she considered it mind-boggling that the county was considering this revision when the neighborhood subdivisions have covenants that prohibit the keeping of chickens in R-1 zoned areas.

She said she could not support changing the ordinance since the amount of resources that would be dedicated to enforcing was “frivolous.”

Reaves also expressed concerns about the possibilities of chickens being a disturbance to neighbors.

“There’s something about this situation that’s truly a nuisance to me, I don’t want the rooster waking me up, I want to get up when I want to get up. These things grow and they continue to get worse and, as Ms. Thornhill said, we’d use resources to try and accommodate that.”

The commission then opened the public hearing where a handful of residents spoke on the matter.

Corey Clinton, a resident of the Stevensburg district, said that he didn’t really care about the keeping of chickens but suggested that a different strategy could be made on the matter.

“Maybe a modification to the ordinance to make it work would be to reduce the application fee of $2,000,” said Clinton.

After the hearing, Commissioner Raymond Zegley said the amendment would actually defeat the purpose of zoning. Zegley questioned how many residents actually wanted the ordinance change, remarking that something that a few people want would impact many others.

“We’re talking about chickens today, if someone wants hogs tomorrow or cattle the day after that. I just think it’s defeating the purpose of zoning. I think it’s going to be a huge burden on the staff.”

While he disapproved of the amendment, Zegley along with Thornhill and Price, expressed interest in reducing the fee of the conditional use permit. The commission unanimously recommended looking at the application fees to reduce them for the special use permit but voted against changing the ordinance to allow for the keeping of chickens.

The commission’s recommendation will now go back to the County’s Board of Supervisors which will revisit the matter at its meeting on Feb.7.