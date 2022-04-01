 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Culpeper County Public School Division Events April 8-April 13

  • 0
Sign

CCPS administration at 471 James Madison Highway.

•April 8–Eastern View High School “Newsies” in the Auditorium, 7–9:30 pm

•April 9–Eastern View High School “Newsies” in the Auditorium, 2–4:30 pm and 7–9:30 pm

•April 5–Board of Supervisors Regular meeting–Budget included in agenda, County Administration, 302 N. Main St, 10 am

•April 7– Emerald Hill Elementary School PTO Meeting, STEM Lab, 3:15 pm

•April 11, 2022 – School Board Finance Committee Meeting, EVHS, 5:15 pm

•April 11–School Board Regular meeting, EVHS, 6 pm

•April 12–Tri M Music Recital, CCHS Auditorium, 6–8:00 pm

•April 13–School Board Capital Planning Committee meeting, Floyd T. Binns MS Conference Room,8:30 am

•April 13–Senior Job Fair, Culpeper Technical Education Center, 9 am–noon,  high school seniors only, summer jobs, internships, PT & FT careers, 40 local employers will be there

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Rescuers save sperm whale trapped in shallow Scottish waters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert