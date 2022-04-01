Culpeper County Public School Division Events April 8-April 13

•April 8–Eastern View High School “Newsies” in the Auditorium, 7–9:30 pm
•April 9–Eastern View High School “Newsies” in the Auditorium, 2–4:30 pm and 7–9:30 pm
•April 5–Board of Supervisors Regular meeting–Budget included in agenda, County Administration, 302 N. Main St, 10 am
•April 7– Emerald Hill Elementary School PTO Meeting, STEM Lab, 3:15 pm
•April 11, 2022 – School Board Finance Committee Meeting, EVHS, 5:15 pm
•April 11–School Board Regular meeting, EVHS, 6 pm
•April 12–Tri M Music Recital, CCHS Auditorium, 6–8:00 pm
•April 13–School Board Capital Planning Committee meeting, Floyd T. Binns MS Conference Room,8:30 am
•April 13–Senior Job Fair, Culpeper Technical Education Center, 9 am–noon, high school seniors only, summer jobs, internships, PT & FT careers, 40 local employers will be there