Culpeper County Public School Division Events for Jan. 18-29, 2021

Jan. 18—No School for Students and Staff, MLK Holiday
Jan. 19—Teacher Workday—No School for Students
Jan. 19—Culpeper County School Board Administration Committee Meeting, School Board Office, 450 Radio Lane, 7:45- 8:45 a.m.
Jan. 21—Culpeper Middle School PTO Meeting, Virtual, 6 p.m.
Jan. 25 – School Board Business Meeting/Work Session (includes FY22 budget development), Culpeper County High School studio, 14240 Achievement Drive, 6 p.m.
Jan. 26 - CCSB Administration Committee - Bylaws Subcommittee, School Board Office, 9 a.m.