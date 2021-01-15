 Skip to main content
Culpeper County Public School Division Events for Jan. 18-29, 2021
Culpeper County Public School Division Events for Jan. 18-29, 2021

School admin

Culpeper County School Administration offices

Jan. 18—No School for Students and Staff, MLK Holiday

Jan. 19—Teacher Workday—No School for Students

Jan. 19—Culpeper County School Board Administration Committee Meeting, School Board Office, 450 Radio Lane, 7:45- 8:45 a.m.

Jan. 21—Culpeper Middle School PTO Meeting, Virtual, 6 p.m.

Jan. 25 – School Board Business Meeting/Work Session (includes FY22 budget development), Culpeper County High School studio, 14240 Achievement Drive, 6 p.m.

Jan. 26 - CCSB Administration Committee - Bylaws Subcommittee, School Board Office, 9 a.m.

