Culpeper County Public Schools recently announced its Classified Employees of the Year. The winning staff members will be recognized at 6 p.m. on May 8 at the School Board meeting in the County administration office, 302 N. Main St.

The CCPS Classified Employees of the Year for secondary schools are: Culpeper County High School Anne Schuyler; Eastern View High School Jesse McClanahan; Culpeper Middle School Lisa Thorn; Floyd T. Binns Middle School Alida Vivas; Phoenix Alt. Education Program Mark Dennis and Culpeper Technical Education Center Tasha New Penton.

Classified Employees of the Year for elementary schools are: A.G. Richardson Elementary Debra Carpenter; Emerald Hill Elementary Nancy Nelson; Farmington Elementary Yasmin Rivera; Pearl Sample Elementary Rachel Garr; Sycamore Park Elementary Christina Adams and Yowell Elementary School Erika Parkinson.

Classified Employees of the Year for administration are: Transportation Theresa Caporuscio; Central Office Becky Rechkemmer; Maintenance Charles Dove and Technology Donny Rogers.

CCPS Teacher of the Year selections have been moved to the Fall to be consistent with the Virginia Teacher of the Year program. CCPS Teachers of the Year will be recognized at the November School Board meeting.