Culpeper County Public Schools events April 26–May 7, 2021

The school system released the following upcoming events for April 26 – May 7, 2021:
April 26 – Culpeper County School Board Business/Work Session (Closed Session later in the agenda), CCHS Studio, 6 – 9 p.m.
April 28 – Culpeper County High School Freshman/Sophomore Class Spirit Night, Brewster’s Real Ice Cream, 16170 Rogers Road, 5 – 8 p.m.
April 30 and May 1 – Eastern View High School Virtual One Act Play: “Check Please: Stay-Home-Edition”, at youtube.com/channel/UC-RW85HheDJEy_GaoWdjva, All Day
May 2 – Eastern View High School Spring Band Concert, EVHS Cyclone Stadium, 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.
May 4 – Board of Supervisors Adopts Budget FY22, County Administration Office, 302 N. Main St., 10:00 am – noon
May 1 and 8 – CCHS Plant Sale, CCHS Greenhouse, 9 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
May 1 and 8, – EVHS Plant Sale, EVHS Greenhouse, 9 – 4 p.m.