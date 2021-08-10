 Skip to main content
Culpeper County Public Schools key personnel
Culpeper County Public Schools key personnel

Culpeper County Public Schools flag

A flag flies outside the Culpeper County Public Schools administrative offices.

 EMILY JENNINGS/STAR-EXPONENT

Culpeper County Public Schools recently announced these key personnel for the 2021-21 academic year.

Principals:

Culpeper County High School, Dr. Daniel Soderholm, 825-8310

Eastern View High School, Dr. Felix Addo, 825-0621

Culpeper Technical Education Center, Mr. Shaun Summerscales, 423-6504

Culpeper Middle School, Mr. Jesse Blackburn, 825-4140

Floyd T. Binns Middle School, Mr. Nathan Bopp, 829-6894

A.G. Richardson Elementary School, Ms. Temesha Dabney, 825-0616

Emerald Hill Elementary School, Dr. Victoria Gelbert, 937-7361

Farmington Elementary School, Ms. Renee Wootten, 825-0713

Pearl Sample Elementary School, Mr. Daniel Birch, 825-5448

Sycamore Park Elementary School, Mr. Derek McWilliams, 825-8847

Yowell Elementary School, Ms. Angie Fiscus, 825-9484

Director:

Phoenix Alternative Education Program, Ms. Jodi Place, 825-2719

