Culpeper County Public Schools key personnel

Culpeper County Public Schools recently announced these key personnel for the 2021-21 academic year.
Principals:
Culpeper County High School, Dr. Daniel Soderholm, 825-8310
Eastern View High School, Dr. Felix Addo, 825-0621
Culpeper Technical Education Center, Mr. Shaun Summerscales, 423-6504
Culpeper Middle School, Mr. Jesse Blackburn, 825-4140
Floyd T. Binns Middle School, Mr. Nathan Bopp, 829-6894
A.G. Richardson Elementary School, Ms. Temesha Dabney, 825-0616
Emerald Hill Elementary School, Dr. Victoria Gelbert, 937-7361
Farmington Elementary School, Ms. Renee Wootten, 825-0713
Pearl Sample Elementary School, Mr. Daniel Birch, 825-5448
Sycamore Park Elementary School, Mr. Derek McWilliams, 825-8847
Yowell Elementary School, Ms. Angie Fiscus, 825-9484
Director:
Phoenix Alternative Education Program, Ms. Jodi Place, 825-2719