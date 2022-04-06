Culpeper County Public Schools recognizes employees, teachers of the year

Culpeper County Public Schools recognizes and congratulates its Employees of the Year for the 2021-22 academic year, the division announced this week.
According to the release, all will be recognized at the 6 p.m. April 11 School Board meeting at Eastern View High School. Teacher of the Year will be announced and represent the school division in the 2022-23 Virginia Teacher of the Year competition.
This annual program honors teachers who represent the best in the Commonwealth, the division stated.
Teachers of the Year:•Culpeper County High School, Thad Eisenhower
•Eastern View High School, Jarrod Roebuck
•Culpeper Middle School, James Redington
•Floyd T. Binns Middle School, Corey Stiver
•A.G. Richardson Elementary, Molly Baird
•Emerald Hill Elementary, Yvette Thomas
•Farmington Elementary, Lorraine LaRosa
•Pearl Sample Elementary, Sarah Kall
•Sycamore Park Elementary, Brandi Marolla
•Yowell Elementary School, Nicholas Jones
Classified Employees of the Year:•Culpeper County High School, Peggy Jackson
•Eastern View High School, Stacey Mihelic
•Culpeper Technical Education Center, Patricia Singleton
•Culpeper Middle School, Cara Cubbage
•Floyd T. Binns Middle School, Christin Miller
•Phoenix Alt. Education Program, Nicole Bennett
•A.G. Richardson Elementary, Leslie Tomblin
•Emerald Hill Elementary, Jason Rankins
•Farmington Elementary, Rebecca Chauhan
•Pearl Sample Elementary, Kimberly Lillard
•Sycamore Park Elementary, Rocky Minor
•Yowell Elementary School, Emily Nagel
•Transportation, Octavia Yates
•Central Office, Steven Rice
•Maintenance, Garry West
•Technology, Jason Rice