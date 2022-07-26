Culpeper County Public Schools releases back-to-school information

The 2022-23 school year is almost upon us.

Culpeper County Public School students will begin the new academic course on Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to a back-to-school basics release this week from the division.

All schools will be open 1-6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8 to allow parents and students the opportunity to meet with teachers and obtain information about the school year.

Class schedules for middle and high school students will be mailed Aug. 1. Students and parents should review their schedules and if there is an error contact the child’s school.

Textbooks are free of charge as are required for courses of instruction for each child attending Culpeper County Public Schools.

Only fees and charges permitted by law or the regulations of the Board of Education may be required. These fees, including athletic participation fees and out of county tuition, are approved by the School Board and made public at culpeperschools.org and available in each school office. Families whose household income qualifies, may receive a reduction in fees or be provided a waiver from payment.

Students and parents are responsible for paying the cost to replace lost or damaged textbooks, library books, computers, calculators, or other instructional materials, according to the release.

School Principals are as follows:

Culpeper County High School Dr. Daniel Soderholm 825-8310

Eastern View High School Dr. Nathan Bopp 825-0621

Culpeper Technical Education Center Shaun Summerscales 423-6504

Culpeper Middle School Jesse Blackburn 825-4140

Floyd T. Binns Middle School Andrea Kilby 829-6894

A.G. Richardson Elementary School Temesha Dabney 825-0616

Emerald Hill Elementary School Dr. Victoria Gelbert 937-7361

Farmington Elementary School Jack Glick 825-0713

Pearl Sample Elementary School Daniel Birch 825-5448

Sycamore Park Elementary School Derek McWilliams 825-8847

Yowell Elementary School Angie Fiscus 825-9484

Phoenix Alternative Education Program Director Chuck Toler 825-2719

Bus routes will be posted on the CCPS transportation website on Aug. 1.

Questions or unsure about a bus route? Call the transportation office at 825-5446.

“We appreciate your patience during the first few weeks of school as we transition to a new year and new routes. Thank you!” according to a release from the school division.