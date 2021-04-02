Culpeper County Public Schools upcoming division events

Culpeper County Public Schools has announced the following upcoming division events:
April 5 – 9 – Spring Break: no school for students and staff
April 12 – Culpeper County School Board Finance Committee meeting, County Administration, 302 N. Main Street, 5:15 p.m.
April 12 – CCSB Regular Board Meeting (Closed Session later in the agenda if needed), County Administration Office, 6:00 p.m.
April 14 – CCSB Capital Planning Committee Meeting, School Board Office, 450 Radio Lane, 8:30 a.m.
April 14 – Senior Job Fair, Virtual, All Day, (not open to the public)
April 15 – Culpeper Middle School PTO Meeting, Virtual, 6 p.m.
May 1 and 8 – Culpeper County High School Plant Sale, CCHS Greenhouse, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
May 1 and 8 – Eastern View High School Plant Sale, EVHS Greenhouse, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.