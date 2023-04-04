Culpeper County has retreated from enacting a proposed law to establish a 100-yard safety zone for shooting guns around regularly occupied residences.

The hot topic was slated for public hearing at the Board of Supervisors Tuesday night meeting, but the measure got abruptly pulled at the morning meeting.

Catalpa Supervisor Paul Bates, sponsor of the county firearms ordinance amendment, had second thoughts about it in asking it be added to the morning agenda for discussion. He originally supported the measure after he said he was contacted by residents with concerns about shooting in densely populated neighborhoods.

Tuesday morning, Bates said after further research, citizen input and data from the 911 center that he now felt a 100-yard safety zone was “an extreme measure” that would not achieve the end result desired.

Local government cannot legislate common sense, Bates added.

“I feel this ordinance will have more of a negative impact on responsible gun owners,” he said. “I feel we still need to look at how we are going to improve gun safety,” Bates added.

He mentioned organizations in the community that have stepped up and offered services in that regard and a combined effort for gun safety awareness.

“As the county grows, it’s going to be imperative that we address this topic,” Bates said, saying the ordinance, however, would have done more harm than good. “I don’t want to see this ordinance proceed any further, would like to see it killed, and that be the end of it.”

Since the item came to the Rules Committee in recent months, members of Culpeper County 2A, a grassroots gun rights group, were paying attention and expressed opposition to the 100-yard residential restriction. The group was prepared to speak on the issue at Tuesday’s meeting.

Culpeper County 2A Founder Patrick Heelen, a local attorney, said on Tuesday afternoon that the Board of Supervisors made the right decision and that their group appreciates it.

"Culpeper County 2A plans to follow through on its offer to partner with others to raise gun safety awareness in the local community in the near future," Heelen said.

Comment on the firearms ordinance amendment would still be accepted Tuesday night though the board planned to announce its intention to pull the item at the beginning of the meeting. The county agreed to update the agenda item on Boarddocs to say it was going to be removed from the agenda.

“We’re basically giving notification we won’t be going through with the public hearing for that issue,” said Board Chairman Gary Deal.

Stevensburg Supervisor Susan Gugino said the change of course “should serve as a learning opportunity on trying to get more research and more public opinion when we go for these wider spread ordinances.”

There are active groups in the community that deal with these subject areas who should be involved in such processes, she said.

“Make sure current items we can go after that would serve a better purpose versus immediately must move to legislation,” Gugino said.