Culpeper County recognizes National Public Safety Telecommunicator Week

Culpeper County is acknowledging and showing appreciation to its 911 dispatchers as part of National Public Safety Telecommunicator Week happening April 11-17.
Across the nation in times of intense personal crisis and community-wide disasters, the first access point for those seeking all classes of emergency services is 911, said Culpeper County E911 Director William Martin Jr. in correspondence on Monday.
The Culpeper County Public Safety Communications Center that receives those often life-and-death calls is located at 14022 Public Safety Court, next to the sheriff’s office off of Route 229.
Providing the voices behind those calls, the Center has a total of 24 positions with two people currently in training and two open positions – for emergency communication officer I and training officer/assistant shift supervisor. Minimum staffing in the local center is three certified telecommunicators at all times, Martin said.
Employees work 12-hour shifts: from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. or 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Public safety communications centers that receive 911 calls are the first and single point of contact for persons seeking immediate relief during an emergency, Martin said.
The Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials International sponsors National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, honoring the thousands of men and women who respond to emergency calls, dispatch emergency professionals and equipment, and render lifesaving assistance to U.S. citizens.
“We are honoring these men and women in our area for the work that they do every day to protect the citizens of the town and County of Culpeper,” Martin said.
Culpeper County Public Safety Communication Center 911 telecommunicators are the backbone of emergency services – the first, first responders, said the center director. That vital role has never been more important than during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“While most people are staying home and/or teleworking, telecommunicators are going to work, putting the community first,” Martin said.
Like public safety communications centers across the nation, Culpeper County dispatch is still on lock down, with no one but employees allowed in or out. Due to the pandemic, the local week of celebration will be postponed.
Culpeper County Emergency Communications Officer Erica Preston received a Valor Award in October from the Chamber of Commerce for her ability to field 911 calls calmly and effectively while also simultaneously navigating various computer and other technological tools.