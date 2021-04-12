Culpeper County recognizes National Public Safety Telecommunicator Week

Culpeper County is acknowledging and showing appreciation to its 911 dispatchers as part of National Public Safety Telecommunicator Week happening April 11-17.

Across the nation in times of intense personal crisis and community-wide disasters, the first access point for those seeking all classes of emergency services is 911, said Culpeper County E911 Director William Martin Jr. in correspondence on Monday.

The Culpeper County Public Safety Communications Center that receives those often life-and-death calls is located at 14022 Public Safety Court, next to the sheriff’s office off of Route 229.

Providing the voices behind those calls, the Center has a total of 24 positions with two people currently in training and two open positions – for emergency communication officer I and training officer/assistant shift supervisor. Minimum staffing in the local center is three certified telecommunicators at all times, Martin said.

Employees work 12-hour shifts: from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. or 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Public safety communications centers that receive 911 calls are the first and single point of contact for persons seeking immediate relief during an emergency, Martin said.