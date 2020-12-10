Culpeper County refining terms of internet expansion partnership

Frazier asked who would own the broadband fiber once installed as part of the Culpeper proposal. Dominion Power will own some of the “middle mile fiber,” Carr responded and some would be owned by his company unless a future agreement was reached with the county for partial ownership. Monthly residential broadband packages would start at $75 and above, he said.

Catalpa Supervisor Paul Bates expressed concern that the county would spend more than $3 million on the fixed wireless infrastructure only for the broadband project to not materialize. He asked for assurances that the initial fix continues beyond its estimated three-year lifespan until the broadband project is completed.

“Time is of the essence,” Bates said of getting the project started but added, “We want to make sure we are looking out for the best interests of the constituents long-term.”

Carr said he was certain a mutually acceptable solution could be reached with the county to continue that service as necessary after three years, as needed.

Frazier was skeptical the broadband project would be done in three years, and also sought assurances that the wireless solution remain in place until it is: “It doesn’t happen that quick. It’s just not going to happen,” he said of laying fiber in that timeframe.