Culpeper County refining terms of internet expansion partnership

Culpeper County continues to move forward with plans to expand internet to unserved and under-served locations, but is now taking its time to ensure federal tax dollars help fund it are being spent wisely.
Per the latest news on the longstanding issue, County Attorney Bobbi Jo Alexis is refining terms of a contract with Leesburg-based All Points Broadband to first, install and maintain a temporary fixed wireless infrastructure. The network of towers would extend basic high-speed service to an estimated 3,800 homes over the next six to nine months or sooner.
The county, in partnership with the internet company, would spend $3.2 million in federal CARES Act pandemic relief money to construct the project.
All Points Broadband would concurrently, in partnership with Dominion Power, work to install broadband fiber to serve the same homes, a project estimated to take three years. The State Corporation Commission is reviewing an application to create an MOU for the arrangement.
An estimated 4,300 homes in Culpeper County lack broadband internet, according to an analysis by the technology company. More than 200 of those addresses in the past three weeks had people complete surveys at fiber.allpointsbroadband.com indicating their level of service, said company president Jimmy Carr during a virtual update last week with the Board of Supervisors.
He said APB would develop fiber routes and network design to offer service to all unserved areas in Culpeper tailored to maximize additional partnerships with other electric utilities and others to eventually bring fiber to every home.
First, a temporary towers fix
In the meantime, 10 large cell towers and 13 smaller sites would be outfitted to provide fixed wireless service to nearly 90 percent of addresses in Culpeper without service. Monthly subscriptions would start at $49.95 up to $99.95, Carr told the board last week. He mentioned those rates were reduced to reflect county support for the network and that some deployments could start in January.
Cedar Mountain Supervisor Jack Frazier asked if All Points Broadband would own the infrastructure to which Carr responded yes and that the company would be responsible to operate and maintain it.
The internet businessman said the fixed wireless service would not put a cap on data usage unlike some other company’s hotspots scaling back data as demand soars during the pandemic. All Points Broadband will offer packages, for example, for streaming high definition videos with no buffering or data limit.
Salem Supervisor Tom Underwood polled the board on its level of support for the fixed wireless solution of the approximate $1, $2 or $3 million proposals presented last week by All Points. Bates favored the most expensive option to serve the most homes and so did Underwood as well as Stevensburg Supervisor Bill Chase.
“I agree. I definitely think the whole county should take advantage of this,” Chase said.
Added Jeffersonton Supervisor Brad Rosenberger, “We have no option but to move in that direction.”
The board asked administration to come back with a recommendation on the project in January. According to County Administrator John Egertson, plans were underway to deploy one tower using a previous $434,000 award via the state’s Fast-Track Broadband Projects, again funded by the CARES Act.
Frazier asked what would happen to the equipment after three years. The hope by then, said Carr, is that the fiber to home initiative with Dominion would be in place, potentially also in partnership with Rappahannock Electric Cooperative as well, which heavily services Culpeper County.
REC “quiet period” and broadband project concerns
REC is currently in a “quiet period” mandated by the Federal Corporation Commission and cannot talk about that proceeding or its internet plans publicly, he said.
That’s because a Culpeper County couple recently filed a lawsuit against the electric cooperative challenging the constitutionality of a new state law allowing utility companies to use existing utility right-of-way to lay fiber, Carr said.
Frazier asked who would own the broadband fiber once installed as part of the Culpeper proposal. Dominion Power will own some of the “middle mile fiber,” Carr responded and some would be owned by his company unless a future agreement was reached with the county for partial ownership. Monthly residential broadband packages would start at $75 and above, he said.
Catalpa Supervisor Paul Bates expressed concern that the county would spend more than $3 million on the fixed wireless infrastructure only for the broadband project to not materialize. He asked for assurances that the initial fix continues beyond its estimated three-year lifespan until the broadband project is completed.
“Time is of the essence,” Bates said of getting the project started but added, “We want to make sure we are looking out for the best interests of the constituents long-term.”
Carr said he was certain a mutually acceptable solution could be reached with the county to continue that service as necessary after three years, as needed.
Frazier was skeptical the broadband project would be done in three years, and also sought assurances that the wireless solution remain in place until it is: “It doesn’t happen that quick. It’s just not going to happen,” he said of laying fiber in that timeframe.
East Fairfax Supervisor Kathy Campbell inquired about a customer fee for residents to connect to the broadband as part of the longer term project. Some private cable providers charge $20,000 or more to run the line, she said. Carr said there would be a one-time installation fee of $99 to connect to the future broadband line his company would build.
Delayed implementation, legal review
At a meeting Tuesday, the Public Works Committee put the brakes on the partnership with All Points Broadband as County Attorney Bobbi Jo Alexis requested until February to develop legal terms of that arrangement.
“When you start to look like that,” she said of the public-private partnership, “Sharing some risks, you may have to go through some more processes,” Alexis said.
Bates wasn’t sure the county needed to be involved in Dominion expanding broadband in its own right-of-way. He said the county should function more as an insurance company versus a business partner in the project.
Underwood said the project requires county buy-in to be economically viable, noting the CARES Act has given the county more budget flexibility to do that. He added while the county doesn’t want to be in the broadband business that it wants coverage while being good stewards of tax money.
Alexis said she would work on a performance contract so that the county would made whole if the broadband does not materialize. Frazier asked for “above-board” information and transparency related to cost of project related to company profit.
