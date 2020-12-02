Culpeper County releases more details on childcare/workforce pandemic relief grant

Parents and legal guardians residing in the town or county of Culpeper with a child or children in grades K-8 may qualify to receive pandemic-related financial assistance.

The county on Wednesday morning released more information about the new, "Childcare/Workforce Relief" grant program approved Tuesday by the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors. The program is for parents or legal guardians who incurred increased child care costs or experienced lost or reduced wages from August through October directly as a result of public and private schools not operating in person due to COVID-19, according to a release from grant program administrator, Culpeper Human Services.

To apply, parents or guardians must disclose dates of birth and social security numbers of qualifying children, physical address, etc. They must also complete an application that is signed, submitted and received in a timely fashion, along with required accompanying documentation. The deadline to apply for the grant through Culpeper Human Services is 4 p.m. on Dec. 16.

Any award or benefit is limited to one per household. There is no guarantee of award/benefit under the program, the release stated, and the actual award amount is unknown at this time.

