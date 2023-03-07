The Culpeper County Public School Board has approved a contract that would install a cell phone tower on the grounds of Culpeper County High School.

The board authorized the move at its regular board meeting Feb. 13 for Superintendent Dr. Anthony Brads to sign a contract between the school system and Milestone Towers.

According to CCPS Director of Communications Laura Hoover, Reston-based Milestone reached out to the school system in July 2022 with the proposal to install a 150-feet-tall cell tower near the track at the high school.

This proposal came as a result of Milestone being approached by one of its cell service partners to install a new tower in Culpeper to improve service for their customers.

Milestone will build the tower and contract it out to provide service for four cell phone providers. The tower will also serve FirstNet, a nationwide network for first responders created by AT&T. Milestone is affiliated with the telecommunications giant.

CCPS is expected to receive 40 percent of collected revenue from the tower.

Milestone and CCPS agreed that the tower’s location near the high school made sense for improved service due to the density of surrounding housing, according to Hoover.

CCPS did investigate the placement of cell towers at other schools before deciding to form the partnership with Milestone. The company also approached Stafford County Public Schools last year to place a tower on the grounds of H.H. Poole Middle School.

The proposal made there by Milestone in August would include installing a wireless pole to fill in a gap in AT&T’s network coverage. The proposal would gain SCPS an annual revenue stream between $14,000 to $45,000 annually.

Members of the Stafford County School Board were receptive to this proposal. During a meeting of the board’s Finance and Budget Committee held on Aug.2, 2022 Aquia District Board Member Maya Guy brought up the “Snowmageddon” event of Jan. 2022 as a reason to take up Milestone on their offer.

The event had buried much of Stafford County under more than a foot of snow resulting in loss of communication, traffic stoppage on Interstate 95 and loss of power in homes.

SCPS Director of Communications Sandra Osborn-Peters says that a deal with Milestone has not been completed and that the county is currently conducting a study on cell coverage area deficiencies.

Osborn-Peters says that the Stafford school system will revisit the idea of a cell phone tower being installed on school property once that study is completed.

The approval of the partnership between Culpeper schools and Milestone still needs the approval of the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors. CCPS sees this as a test run of other possibilities for other potential partnerships.

“We are looking at other locations depending on how things progress with the current CCHS location,” said Hoover.