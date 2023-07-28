Culpeper Middle School and Eastern View High School chapters of the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America represented their schools and community at the FCCLA National Leadership Conference held at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, from July 2-6.

According to a press release provided by Laura Hoover, Director of Public Communications for Culpeper County Public Schools, students showcased their talents and dedication by participating in various events in the STAR Event competition, which occurred during the conference.

The results of the student’s competition participation are as follows for Culpeper Middle School:

Food Innovations—Isabella Myers and Finn Ploeger won the silver medal

Promote & Publicize FCCLA—Sebastian Gonzalez, Levi Haught and Emma Powell won silver and were a top 10 national qualifier

Teach or Train—Claire Powell won silver and was a top 10 national qualifier

Eastern View High School results include:

Entrepreneurship—Anayah Quinn won the gold medal and was a top 10 national qualifier

Interpersonal Communications—Cassidy Heflin won gold and was a top 10 national qualifier, second place

The annual event brought together more than 7,900 student members, advisers and guests which provided Culpeper Middle and Eastern View FCCLA members with a wealth of opportunities, including attending speaker sessions, engaging in youth workshops, competing on a national level and networking with fellow youth leaders.

Centered around the theme “incREDible,” the conference highlighted how FCCLA offers prospects to its members and advisers through Family and Consumer Sciences education. By exploring career opportunities and instilling real-world skills, advocacy and service, FCCLA empowers its members to make an “incREDible” impact that will guide them throughout their lives.

“We are thrilled to have welcomed over 7,900 members, advisers, corporate partners and guests who are dedicated to discovering the unlimited possibilities available through FCCLA. The relationships and skills developed during this conference have inspired students to make an incredible difference in their communities,” stated Sandy Spavone, Executive Director of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America.

FCCLA is a student-led nation-based organization supporting youth on their journey to become the leaders of tomorrow and helping them address important personal, family, work and societal issues through Family and Consumer Sciences education.

The organization has over 237,000 members and more than 5,100 chapters across the nation, its programs are planned and run by members. It is the only career and technical intracurricular student organization with a central focus on careers that support families.