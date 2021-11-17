 Skip to main content
Culpeper County seeks public input in Comp Plan update: virtual meeting Thursday
Culpeper County seeks public input in Comp Plan update: virtual meeting Thursday

Culpeper County is launching Publicly Driven Policy Engagement Events as it continues work to update the Comprehensive Plan.

These events will be one of the central ways the public can play a role in shaping the planning document that will guide the county's future, according to a release from Culpeper County Planning Dept.

The review will be ongoing throughout the rest of 2021 and much of 2022, with the intent being to adopt a new plan, according to the county. The Comprehensive Plan is Culpeper County's official policy guide for current and future land-use decisions, according to the county.

A virtual kick off event was held Nov. 4.

A virtual engagement event will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18. Registration is required at web.culpepercounty.gov/Government/DepartmentsP-V/PlanningandZoning/ComprehensivePlanEngagementRegistration.

An in-person public meeting for the comprehensive plan update will be held at 6 p.m. on Dec. 2 in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St. Citizens can also offer input through a public engagement survey on the county web site.

