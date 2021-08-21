Culpeper County seeks residents to fill committee seats

The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors appoints committees that make recommendations on issues in a variety of areas of community life.

Local residents may have an interest, knowledge or experience needed to serve on a county board or committee, and should inquire at the Administrative Office 540/727-3427 for an application or on the county website, culpepercount.gov.

All interested parties are encouraged to apply at any time.

Some seats become available during the year due to resignation. Applications for these seats are reviewed during the year. Most committees have terms ending Dec. 31. The deadline for applications is Oct. 1.

The Board of Supervisors makes decisions on appointments during closed session and applicants are notified as soon as possible.

Seats coming open Dec. 31 are as follows:

Agricultural and Forestal District Advisory, 3 vacancies;

Airport Advisory, 2 vacancies;

Culpeper Economic Development Advisory, 1;

Community Policy and Management Team, 1;