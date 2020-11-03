Culpeper County stays Republican – picks Trump, Freitas, Gade

Election workers were hard at work tallying early votes and absentee ballots after the polls closed with results coming in around 8:30 p.m.

Interestingly, the majority of early voters in Culpeper County picked Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden (54 percent), Democrat incumbent Mark Warner (55 percent) and Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, with 54 percent of ballots cast prior to Election Day.

Early and absentee ballots were lumped into a “Central Absentee Precinct,” and not divvied up among each voter’s physical precinct. But with so many early votes cast, by far the most ever due to COVID-19, voting results did not provide a clear picture of which precincts voted for which candidates.

Culpeper County voters approved both state constitutional amendment questions.

For Question #1, adding citizen representatives to the typically political redistricting process, local voters said yes with 65 percent of the vote. For Question #2, exempting disabled vehicles from the car tax, local voters said yes with 88 percent of the vote.

Voting results statewide will be final by Friday at noon, according to Virginia Elections Commissioner Chris Piper.