Culpeper County stays Republican – picks Trump, Freitas, Gade

Culpeper County stayed majority Republican in the 2020 General Election with 59 percent of voters picking incumbent President Donald Trump at the polls on Tuesday to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s 39 percent.
Local voters cast 15,929 votes for Trump to Biden’s 10,509.
For U.S. Senate, Republican nominee Daniel Gade received 58 percent of the vote (15,503 ballots) in Culpeper County to incumbent Democratic Mark Warner’s 42 percent (11,017). Statewide, Warner won a third term in Congress, according to the Associated Press.
In the closely watched race for U.S. House of Representatives 7th District, voters in Culpeper picked Republican nominee Nick Freitas, a state delegate from Culpeper, with 60 percent of the vote (15,954 ballots) to incumbent Henrico Democrat Abigail Spanberger’s 40 percent (10,607 ballots).
Voter turnout in Culpeper County was around 78 percent of registered active voters—compared to 75 percent in the 2016 presidential election. Culpeper voters picked Trump 63 percent four years ago over Democrat Hillary Clinton.
Voting totals from 16 precincts returned relatively early, before 9 p.m., Tuesday night in the local registrar’s office. That was helped along by the fact that some 15,000 voters—or 43 percent of registered active voters – cast ballots early in the six weeks leading up to the election.
Election workers were hard at work tallying early votes and absentee ballots after the polls closed with results coming in around 8:30 p.m.
Interestingly, the majority of early voters in Culpeper County picked Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden (54 percent), Democrat incumbent Mark Warner (55 percent) and Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, with 54 percent of ballots cast prior to Election Day.
Early and absentee ballots were lumped into a “Central Absentee Precinct,” and not divvied up among each voter’s physical precinct. But with so many early votes cast, by far the most ever due to COVID-19, voting results did not provide a clear picture of which precincts voted for which candidates.
Culpeper County voters approved both state constitutional amendment questions.
For Question #1, adding citizen representatives to the typically political redistricting process, local voters said yes with 65 percent of the vote. For Question #2, exempting disabled vehicles from the car tax, local voters said yes with 88 percent of the vote.
Voting results statewide will be final by Friday at noon, according to Virginia Elections Commissioner Chris Piper.
Culpeper County Registrar James Clements expected a few hundred more ballots (provisional and absentee ballots postmarked by Nov. 3) would change local vote totals only slightly.
Election Day in Culpeper was smooth, he said.
“Compared to running 10,000 people though this office in a month (for early voting), today was a good day, a breezy day,” he said.
Clements lauded his officers of election for making it so.
“What really helps you is having people really step up and offer to help. It gave us the opportunity to put extra officers in polling places and that made it a little bit easier day for everybody,” he said. “We can only do as well as they do and they did a great job.”
