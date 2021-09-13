Culpeper County student brings air pistol to high school

Through coordination with school administration and the sheriff’s office school resource officer on site, the student who was reported to have the weapon in his backpack was quickly located and secured without incident, the sheriff said.

Officials then then determined the item was an AirSoft pistol, a nonlethal pellet gun typically used in target practice or military style games.

Jenkins said the investigation is ongoing.

“However, students and staff are not in danger,” the sheriff said in the post. “We appreciate the alertness and cooperation of the Culpeper County High School students and administration in this event. I appreciate the swift response of our deputies, and am grateful that this incident was resolved without any injury.”

Culpeper County Public Schools Student Code of Conduct prohibits weapons and any other dangerous items on school property or school activities. Such items include look-alike guns, firearms that propel projectiles of any kind, tools and pepper spray.