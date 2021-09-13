Culpeper County student brings air pistol to high school

Local law enforcement response was swift and substantial Friday following a report of a student with a gun at Culpeper County High School.
Multiple units responded Sept. 10 and quickly secured the scene, according to a social media post from Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins. Through coordination with school administration and the sheriff’s office school resource officer on site, the student who was reported to have the weapon in his backpack was quickly located and secured without incident, the sheriff said.
Officials then then determined the item was an AirSoft pistol, a nonlethal pellet gun typically used in target practice or military style games.
Jenkins said the investigation is ongoing.
“However, students and staff are not in danger,” the sheriff said in the post.
“We appreciate the alertness and cooperation of the Culpeper County High School students and administration in this event. I appreciate the swift response of our deputies, and am grateful that this incident was resolved without any injury.”
Culpeper County Public Schools
Culpeper County Public Schools Student Code of Conduct prohibits weapons and any other dangerous items on school property or school activities. Such items include look-alike guns, firearms that propel projectiles of any kind, tools and pepper spray.
In accordance with state law, a student who is determined to have brought a “firearm” as defined in law or knife with a blade of three inches or longer, or other types of fighting weapons on school property or to a school-sponsored activity shall be expelled for no less than one calendar year, according to the code of conduct.
“This is obviously a very serious violation, the consequences for this type of violation range from placement in alternative education up to expulsion by the School Board,” said CCPS spokeswoman Laura Hoover in an email Monday to the Star-Exponent, regarding last week's incident at CCHS.
She cited student confidentiality in declining to offer further details on the specific incident.