Culpeper County submits pet projects for federal appropriations

Culpeper County is planning for its next round of pet projects to submit to its congresswoman, in hopes of federal funding.

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, was in Culpeper on March 23 for a press conference at the historic Carver Center, and presented officials with a $200,000 check to replace the roof on the former African-American regional high school on U.S. 15. The money was awarded as part of the “community project funding” appropriations process that occurs in towns, counties and cities nationwide.

For the next round of funding, Culpeper County has identified three potential projects—$350,000 for a new ambulance at Little Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue; $850,000 for a new addition at Rapidan Volunteer Fire & Rescue station; and/or $500,000 for a new Culpeper Regional Airport hangar for AirCare, a medical helicopter provider that located there last year.

For the previous funding, localities proposed 10 projects through Spanberger’s office—one for each of the counties she represents in Central Virginia’s 7th Congressional District.

This time, 15 projects can be submitted, Culpeper County grants administrator Laura Loveday told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. There’s no guarantee any of the projects will be funded, she said.

Loveday said she expected far greater competition for the money this time around.

Salem District Supervisor Tom Underwood asked if Culpeper could get an appropriation for safety improvements on U.S. 29.

Loveday said no transportation projects were included in the request due to their high cost. The “sweet spot” for appropriations requests are projects that are ready to go and cost under $1 million, she said.

Underwood agreed that a million dollars for highway improvements wouldn’t do much.

“It needs to be many, many more times that,” he said.

Stevensburg Distriact Supervisor Susan Gugino asked about smaller park projects possible funding.

Improvements at Mountain Run Lake Park, slated in fiscal 2026, is the next recreation project listed in the county’s capital improvements plan, Loveday said, and is not shovel-ready.

The board endorsed the three projects to be submitted to Spanberger’s office by April 15.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.