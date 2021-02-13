Culpeper County supports pilot participation in Marcus Alert program

“Every law enforcement jurisdiction has input on this,” he said, in addition to RRCSB already training, through a one-week Crisis Intervention Team class. “It’s a capacity issue for law enforcement, there are so many of these calls coming in, which is diverting them from other areas.”

Catalpa Supervisor Paul Bates said, “Our hands are tied” whether or not the county adds its support to Marcus Alert and the pilot program here. Bates said he hopes no one gets hurt or killed, echoing board hesitancy in releasing control to mental health workers.

Campbell said the program would help eliminate the regulars that call into 911, but mentioned how dementia and other mental health situations can turn violent, and potential liability issues. She asked would the mental health counselors have concealed weapons.

“Our staff will not have weapons,” LaGraffe said.

Marcus Alert will serve a lot of people in the community already known to CSB, he said, and mental health workers are already riding along with some police departments in the region. The program will establish protocols for dealing with volatile situations and build relationships.